International Information | Deadliest Days For US Troops In Afghanistan | LatestLY

Washington, Aug 27 (AP) One of the deadliest days for US troops in Afghanistan:

— Aug 26, 2021: Two suicide bombers and gunmen assault crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport within the waning days of an airlift for the ones fleeing the Taliban takeover. The assaults kill a minimum of 60 Afghans and 13 US troops.

Additionally Learn | Kabul Blasts: Joe Biden Meets US Most sensible Officers as Dual Blasts Rock Afghanistan Capital Town Amid Evacuations.

— Dec 21, 2015: A suicide attacker rams an explosives-laden bike right into a joint NATO-Afghan patrol, killing six American troops. The warriors had been focused as they moved thru a village close to Bagram Airfield.

— Oct 2, 2015: 11 other folks, together with six US carrier contributors, are killed when a US Air Drive C-130J shipping airplane crashes.

Additionally Learn | Kabul Blasts: 2 Explosions Close to Airport Rock Afghanistan Capital as Hundreds Attempt to Flee Nation After Taliban Takeover, No less than 40 Useless; What We Know So A ways.

— Dec 17, 2013: Six US carrier contributors are killed when a helicopter crashes.

— Might 4, 2013: Seven US squaddies and a member of the NATO-led coalition are killed because the Taliban persevered assaults as a part of their spring offensive.

— March 11, 2013: A helicopter crash in southern Afghanistan kills 5 American carrier contributors. Two US particular operations forces had been gunned down hours previous in an insider assault by way of an Afghan policeman in jap Afghanistan

— Aug 6, 2011: A helicopter is shot down by way of an rebel armed with a rocket-propelled grenade, killing 30 American troops and 8 Afghans.

— Might 26, 2011: 9 NATO carrier contributors are killed, together with seven US troops who died when a bomb exploded in a box the place they had been patrolling on foot.

— April 19, 2011: An Afghan officer kills 8 US airmen and one US civilian right through a regimen assembly at an Afghan air power headquarters compound in Kabul.

— Aug 27, 2010: Home made bombs kill 3 US troops in southern and jap Afghanistan.

— June 8, 2010: Seven American troops, two Australians and a French Legionnaire are killed. A US contractor coaching Afghan police additionally died in a suicide assault.

— Oct 27, 2009: 8 American troops die in two separate bomb assaults in southern Afghanistan.

— Oct 26, 2009: 11 American squaddies are killed in separate helicopter crashes. One chopper is going down in western Afghanistan, killing seven squaddies and 3 civilians operating for america executive. In a separate incident within the south, two different US choppers collide whilst in flight, killing 4 American troops.

— Oct 3, 2009: 8 US squaddies are killed when their outpost in Kamdesh, Nuristan, is attacked by way of as many as 300 militants. Every other soldier dies in Wardak province when a bomb detonates whilst he makes an attempt to disarm it.

— July 13, 2008: 9 American squaddies are killed when their far flung outpost in Wanat, Nuristan, is attacked by way of small-arms fireplace and rocket-propelled grenades. Every other soldier dies in Kajaki Sofla when his automobile moves a roadside bomb.

— Feb 18, 2007: A US helicopter crashes within the Shahjoi district of Zabul province, killing 8 American troops.

— Might 5, 2006: 10 American squaddies die in a CH-47 Chinook helicopter crash right through fight operations in jap Afghanistan.

— June 28, 2005: 16 US troops on a different forces helicopter are killed when their MH-47 Chinook helicopter is shot down by way of insurgents. 3 US sailors additionally die the similar day.

— April 6, 2005: 15 US carrier contributors and 3 American civilians are killed when their helicopter is going down in a sandstorm whilst returning to the primary US base at Bagram.

— Jan 29, 2004: An explosion at a guns cache kills 8 US squaddies.

— March 23, 2003: A US Air Drive helicopter on a mercy venture to assist two injured Afghan youngsters crashes in southeastern Afghanistan, killing all six other folks aboard.

— March 4, 2002: Seven American squaddies are killed when two helicopters come beneath fireplace.

— Jan 9, 2002: A US army refuelling airplane that was once resupplying troops in Afghanistan crashes in Pakistan, killing all seven Marines aboard. (AP)

(That is an unedited and auto-generated tale from Syndicated Information feed, thenewstrace Workforce won’t have changed or edited the content material frame)