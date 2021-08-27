International Information | Erdogan: Turkish Military, Electorate Out Of Kabul | LatestLY

Istanbul, Aug 28 (AP) Turkey has pulled out all its civilians and armed forces from Afghanistan aside from for a small collection of technicians, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has stated, whilst showing to criticise the way of america withdrawal.

“We transported our voters to our nation. Recently we’ve a small collection of technical parts. Excluding this, we’ve withdrawn all our groups,” Erdogan informed a information convention in Sarajevo, Bosnia on Friday.

“International locations that say they’re the most powerful on the planet will have to go away the puts they input a lot more sparsely,” he stated. “Leaving those nations by means of handing them over to terrorist organisations has a top value.”

In an obvious connection with the Taliban and the Islamic State workforce, Erdogan stated there was once a war “between terrorist organisations” in Afghanistan and “it’s unthinkable that Turkey or every other nation will take advantage of their war”.

Previous Friday, Erdogan stated Turkey was once in talks with the Taliban over offering technical give a boost to to stay the airport operating after NATO forces go away.

The possibility of Turkey working Hamid Karzai World Airport after the withdrawal of international troops was once first raised in June however perceived to have handed when the Taliban took Kabul on August 15. (AP)

