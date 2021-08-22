International Information | Gunmen Unencumber 15 Extra Pupils Kidnapped In Northwest Nigeria | LatestLY

Lagos, Aug 23 (AP) Gunmen have launched 15 extra scholars who have been kidnapped from their highschool in northern Nigeria closing month, government mentioned Sunday. The abductors are believed to nonetheless be keeping 65 others taken from the college.

The scholars have been launched Saturday night time, mentioned John Hayab, chairman of the Christian Affiliation of Nigeria in Kaduna state, whose son attends the college the place the hostages have been taken.

Samuel Aruwan, the Kaduna state commissioner for inside safety and residential affairs, advised The Related Press that the federal government have been briefed in regards to the free up.

He didn’t supply additional main points, however native media have reported up to now that the gunmen demanded a ransom of N500,000 ($1,220) for every pupil in change for his or her freedom.

Gunmen kidnapped the scholars from the Bethel Baptist Top College within the northern the city of Damishi on July 5. The abductors had prior to now launched a gaggle of 28 hostages and prior to that 34 others.

As folks of the freed scholars celebrated their free up Sunday, masses of others nonetheless awaited phrase on their youngsters’s fates throughout northern Nigeria.

Greater than 1,000 scholars were forcibly taken from their colleges throughout six states in northern Nigeria since December, in step with an AP tally of figures prior to now showed by way of the police.

Even though maximum of the ones abducted were launched, some are nonetheless held by way of their abductors. The kidnappings have pressured some state governments to quickly shut colleges.

The kidnappers, recognized in the neighborhood as bandits, ceaselessly goal colleges in far off spaces the place there is not any ok safety presence. (AP)

