International Information | Indian Envoy Interacts With Heads Of US Universities | LatestLY

Washington, Aug 21 (PTI) India’s Ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu Friday interacted with the heads of probably the most best American universities and stated as democracies with shared values, open change of information and data is integral to India-US members of the family.

“Strengthening Schooling and generation pillars of India and US partnership,” Sandhu stated in a tweet after the interplay with the presidents of 10 US universities. A few of them attended the development in-person on the Indian Embassy right here, whilst some participated just about.

“As democracies with shared values, open change of information, data and concepts is integral to India-US members of the family. Strengthening generation, and innovation partnership could also be central to strengthening the strategic pillar of our dating. Each the High Minister and Schooling Minister are eager about strengthening the data partnership between each our international locations additional,” Sandhu stated in his deal with to the president of US universities.

Amongst those that attended the assembly had been Satish Okay. Tripathi, State College of New York, Buffalo; Pradeep Khosla (College of California, San Diego); Michael Rao (Virginia Commonwealth College), Prof. Kumble Subbaswamy (College of Massachusetts, Amherst); Ashish Vaidya (Northern Kentucky College), Renu Khator (College of Houston), Venkat Reddy (College of Colorado, Colorado Springs), Mauli Agrawal (College of Missouri, Kansas Town), Mantosh Dewan (Upstate Scientific College, SUNY) and Mahesh Daas (Boston Architectural Faculty, Boston).

Lately there are 16 Presidents of Indian foundation in quite a lot of universities.

“We’re happy with your achievements; we additionally hope that we can have a number of extra good fortune tales within the years forward. It’s not on the subject of extra scholars or extra school tie-ups,” the ambassador informed the contributors

“Those are essential, on the other hand, I wish to see advent of a suite of equipment for engagement on a extra sustained foundation. Are we able to create a digital platform the place we usher in Universities in each international locations? Are we able to facilitate seamless data flows? Are we able to advertise extra joint analysis?” the ambassador stated.

Concerned about strengthening the partnership in training and knowledge-sharing between India and america, Sandhu stated that the way forward for India-US members of the family is determined by how intently the formative years in each international locations stay hooked up to one another.

“It is usually private for me. My folks had been each educators, and so they finished their doctoral levels from College of Ohio, and returned to India,” he stated.

Within the fresh months, Sandhu has visited many Universities together with Georgia Tech, Emory College, College of California Los Angeles.

“I’ve written to Chancellors/Presidents of round 75 Universities; I’ve had digital interactions additionally with lots of them. Once I talk to the Governors, they’re so eager about strengthening the training attach. I see the possible to do much more. Every one in every of you has the most important position to play on this regard,” he stated.

