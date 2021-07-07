International Information | Indiana Police Officer Fatally Shot Out of doors Federal Construction | LatestLY

Terre Haute (US), Jul 8 (AP) A western Indiana police place of business used to be fatally shot Wednesday, government stated.

Sgt. Ryan Adamson of the Terre Haute Police Division showed on Twitter that the officer had died.

“We’ve sadly had an officer shot within the line of responsibility. Our officer has kicked the bucket. We will be able to unlock additional information because the case lets in,” Adamson stated.

Police didn’t unlock the identify of the officer, pending notification of circle of relatives.

The Tribune-Superstar reported the taking pictures came about out of doors a federal place of business development at the back of the Vigo County Courthouse.

Adamson didn’t unlock any details about a suspect. No additional data used to be instantly to be had. (AP)

