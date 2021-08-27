International Information | IS-Okay Has Hyperlinks With Taliban, Haqqani Community, Says Amrullah Saleh | LatestLY

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 27 (ANI): The self-proclaimed ‘caretaker’ President of the Afghanistan Amrullah Saleh on Friday stated that the Islamic State-Khorasan Province (IS-Okay) has hyperlinks with the Taliban and the Haqqani community, specifically those working in Kabul.

Saleh additionally hit out on the Taliban for denying hyperlinks with the Islamic State terror workforce (ISIS) and stated that it’s very similar to the denial of Pakistan on Quetta Shura.

Additionally Learn | US Vice President Kamala Harris Condemns Kabul Terror Assault.

“Each and every proof now we have in hand displays that IS-Okay cells have their roots in Talibs & Haqqani community specifically those working in Kabul. Talibs denying hyperlinks with ISIS is the same/very similar to the denial of Pakistan on Quetta Shura. Talibs have realized really well from the grasp. #Kabul,” Saleh stated in a tweet.

Previous, Saleh had blamed Pakistan for putting in place terrorist factories and companies that supply explosives fabrics to the Taliban so as to create chaos in Afghanistan and known as Quetta Shura not anything else however a identify for the Pakistani army to put into effect their plans.

Additionally Learn | Kabul Airport Assault: Joe Biden Orders Flags at Part-Group of workers Until August 30 to Honour US Carrier Member and Different Sufferer Deaths.

The Islamic State terror workforce has claimed duty for Thursday’s assault outdoor the Kabul airport in Afghanistan.

In a message shared on its Amaq Information Company, the gang claims the blasts killed and wounded some 160 and features a photograph of a person it says used to be a suicide bomber.

Afghan well being officers gave various estimates of the toll on the global airport in Kabul, the capital — from no less than 30 useless to greater than 60, and from 120 wounded to 140 — whilst a Taliban spokesman cited no less than 13 civilians killed and 60 wounded, reported The New York Instances.

The primary blast used to be reported on the Abbey Gate in Kabul airport whilst the second used to be close to the Baron Lodge.

US President Joe Biden stated the US has reason why to consider the leaders of the Islamic State-Khorasan terror workforce are at the back of the assaults on the Kabul airport.

Biden stated the Islamic State-Khorasan has deliberate complicated assaults in opposition to US forces and others in Afghanistan when they have been launched from prisons throughout the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. (ANI)

(That is an unedited and auto-generated tale from Syndicated Information feed, thenewstrace Group of workers would possibly not have changed or edited the content material frame)