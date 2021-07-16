International Information | Jaishankar, EU Top Consultant Borrell Agree To Seek the advice of Intently On Afghanistan | LatestLY

Tashkent [Uzbekistan], July 16 (ANI): Exterior Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday met Josep Borrell Fontelles, Top Consultant of the Ecu Union for Overseas Affairs and agreed to seek the advice of intently on Afghanistan and speak about demanding situations confronted through EU and India.

All the way through the assembly, each the leaders famous the growth on cooperation between India and the EU after the Would possibly 8 Summit.

“Great to fulfill EU HRVP @JosepBorrellF. Agreed to seek the advice of intently on Afghanistan. Mentioned demanding situations confronted through EU and India. Famous the growth in our cooperation after the Would possibly 8 Summit,” Jaishankar tweeted.

Within the India-EU Leaders’ Assembly held just about in Would possibly, leaders of either side had mentioned and agreed on a number of problems, similar to an inclusive rules-based multilateralism for tackling world demanding situations, the difficulties brought about through the COVID-19 pandemic, local weather trade, industry and funding.

In the meantime, Jaishankar additionally met Lord (Tariq) Ahmad of Wimbledon, UK Minister of State Overseas Commonwealth and mentioned bilateral cooperation. “Met UK MOS Lord @tariqahmadbt. Mentioned our bilateral cooperation, Covid problems, UNSC and Afghanistan.”

Highlighting the significance of regional connectivity at a convention in Tashkent previous these days, Jaishankar famous that the demanding situations of politics, vested pursuits, and instability will also be bold impediments to its realisation.

“Financial enlargement is universally averted through 3 Cs — connectivity, trade and contacts. All 3 wish to come in combination to make sure regional cooperation and prosperity,” he added. (ANI)

