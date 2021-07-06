International Information | Jaishankar On Russia Consult with From July 7 | LatestLY

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): Exterior Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is scheduled to trip to Russia on a three-day talk over with that starts on Wednesday, July 7, the ministry of international affairs stated nowadays.

Throughout his July 7-9 talk over with, Jaishankar will meet his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, the International Minister of Russian Federation. The discussions are anticipated to hide all of the vary of bilateral problems, together with cooperation within the struggle in opposition to the COVID-19 pandemic in addition to alternate of perspectives on more than a few regional and world problems, the exterior affairs ministry stated in a commentary.

Jaishankar may also meet Deputy High Minister of the Russi Yuri Borisov, his counterpart for the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Fee on Industry, Financial, Clinical, Technological and Cultural Cooperation (IRIGC-TEC). He’s going to even have a assembly with the Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Global Affairs, Leonid Slutsky

The International Minister will ship a speech on “India-Russia ties in a Converting International” on the prestigious Primakov Institute of International Financial system & Global Family members, Moscow.

The talk over with shall be in continuation of the widespread high-level visits between the 2 aspects. The Russian International Minister had visited New Delhi in April 2021. The talk over with will additional reinforce the ‘Particular and Privileged Strategic Partnership’ between the 2 nations. (ANI)

