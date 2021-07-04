International Information | Myanmar Information 1,877 New COVID-19 Circumstances | LatestLY

Yangon [Myanmar], July 4 (ANI/Xinhua): The collection of COVID-19 infections rose to 163,087 with 1,877 new instances in Myanmar on Saturday, consistent with a commentary from the Well being and Sports activities Ministry.

The rustic reported 20 extra deaths prior to now 24 hours, bringing the loss of life toll to three,384, the commentary mentioned.

A complete of 611 extra sufferers were discharged from hospitals, elevating the collection of recoveries to 138,026 up to now.

Because of the expanding COVID-19 infections, the ministry has imposed a stay-at-home order in 26 cities around the nation after including 3 extra cities to the record on Saturday.

Myanmar detected its first two COVID-19 instances on March 23 closing yr. (ANI/Xinhua)

(That is an unedited and auto-generated tale from Syndicated Information feed, LatestLY Body of workers would possibly not have changed or edited the content material frame)