International Information | Norway Gives 3rd COVID Vaccine Dose To Other folks With Vulnerable Immunities | LatestLY

Copenhagen (Denmark), Aug 30 (AP) Norway joined neighbouring Denmark in providing other people with critical weakened immune programs a 3rd dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The federal government mentioned Monday that those other people have an larger possibility of changing into severely unwell from COVID-19, and the vaccine has a decrease impact on them than on wholesome other people.

The federal government estimates the affected person teams quantity to as much as 200,000 other people, together with sufferers with immune deficiency sicknesses, organ transplants, most cancers sufferers with ongoing or just lately terminated most cancers remedy, amongst others. (AP)

