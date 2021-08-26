International Information | Operation Devi Shakti: 24 Indian, 11 Nepalese Evacuees From Kabul En Course To Delhi | LatestLY

New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI): An Indian Air Power (IAF) flight wearing 24 Indian and 11 Nepalese evacuees from Kabul is on its strategy to Delhi beneath Operation Devi Shakti.

“Op Devi Shakti in [email protected]_MCC flight with 24 Indian and 11 Nepalese evacuees from Kabul is on its strategy to Delhi. #DeviShakti,” tweeted Ministry of Exterior Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

The evacuation operation from Afghanistan within the backdrop of the Taliban’s takeover of the rustic remaining week is referred to as “Operation Devi Shakti”.

Previous, MEA had suggested all Indian nationals in Afghanistan requiring help to touch Particular Afghanistan Mobile right away to transport out of the war-torn nation.

Up until now, round 626 other people from Kabul had been evacuated that coated Indian electorate in addition to Afghan nationals together with Sikhs and Hindus of Afghanistan.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday knowledgeable {that a} overall of 626 other people together with 228 Indian electorate had been evacuated from Afghanistan until now. He additionally knowledgeable out of them, 77 have been Afghan Sikhs.

Afghanistan’s scenario is worsening as individuals are in rush to depart the country after the Taliban seized regulate remaining week. On August 15, the rustic’s executive fell quickly after President Ashraf Ghani left the country. (ANI)

