International Information | Pentagon Flags Nationwide Safety Danger From Chinese language Tech Company Da Jiang Inventions | LatestLY

Washington DC [US], July 24 (ANI): The USA Protection Division mentioned on Friday that methods made through Chinese language producer Da Jiang Inventions (DJI) pose possible threats to US nationwide safety.

“The Division of Protection (DOD) place is that methods produced through Da Jiang Inventions (DJI) pose possible threats to nationwide safety,” the Protection Division mentioned in a observation.

“Present DOD coverage and practices related to using those methods through US executive entities and forces operating with US army products and services stay unchanged opposite to any written experiences no longer authorized for unencumber through the DOD.”

Ultimate month, a US media file had mentioned {that a} Pentagon audit had discovered two drones constructed through DJI for US executive use had “no malicious code or intent” and are “beneficial to be used through executive entities and forces operating with US products and services.”

The Protection Division mentioned {that a} fresh file indicating that positive DJI drones have been authorized through the United States executive for the procurement and use through a number of US companies is wrong, and the discharge of that knowledge used to be unauthorized.

“In 2018, DOD issued a ban at the acquire and use of all industrial off-the-shelf drones, irrespective of producer, because of cybersecurity considerations. The next yr, Congress handed regulation particularly banning the acquisition and use of drones and elements manufactured in China,” the observation mentioned.

The Protection Division would handiest acquire Chinese language-made drones if it used to be carrying out counter-drone surrogate checking out and coaching or intelligence, digital battle, and data battle operations, checking out, research and coaching, it added. (ANI)

