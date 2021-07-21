International Information | Tough Magnitude-6.8 Quake Shakes Panama And Costa Rica | LatestLY

Panama Town, Jul 22 (AP) An impressive magnitude-6.8 earthquake shook Panama and Costa Rica but it surely was once reasonably a long way from the biggest inhabitants centres and there have been no quick reviews of wear and tear.

The USA Geological Survey stated the epicenter of the quake that struck on Wednesday afternoon was once off the Pacific coast of Panama and Costa Rica’s shared border, about 30 miles south of Punta de Burica, Panama. It came about at a intensity of about six miles.

The tremor was once no longer felt in Panama’s capital, however there was once shaking in some portions of western Panama and Costa Rica.

Even supposing there have been no quick reviews of accidents or harm, government stated they have got begun examining constructions. (AP)

(That is an unedited and auto-generated tale from Syndicated Information feed, LatestLY Group of workers would possibly not have changed or edited the content material frame)