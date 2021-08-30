International Information | UNSC Adopts Solution On Afghanistan; Calls for Territory Now not Be Used To Assault Different International locations | LatestLY

United Countries, Aug 30 (PTI) The United Countries Safety Council, underneath the present Presidency of India, on Monday followed a answer at the state of affairs in Afghanistan, difficult that the war-torn nation no longer be used to threaten or assault any country or safe haven terrorists.

The answer used to be put ahead by way of america, the United Kingdom, France. It used to be followed after 13 Council individuals voted in favour, whilst everlasting individuals Russia and China abstained from the vote casting.

Additionally Learn | Pakistan’s Borders Are Secured, Ready to Meet ‘Any’ Problem, Says Military Leader Normal Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The answer calls for that Afghan territory for free of charge be used to threaten or assault every other nation or to safe haven or teach terrorists.

The Taliban seized energy in Afghanistan on August 15, two weeks sooner than america used to be set to finish its troop withdrawal after a pricey two-decade struggle. This pressured Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to escape the rustic to the UAE.

Additionally Learn | Poland: 3 Afghan Youngsters Poisoned After Consuming Mushrooms Picked at Refugee Middle.

Chaos has enveloped Kabul after the Afghanistan executive collapsed, with hundreds making determined makes an attempt to evacuate the capital.

India has assumed the Presidency of the UN Safety Council for the month of August.

(That is an unedited and auto-generated tale from Syndicated Information feed, thenewstrace Workforce would possibly not have changed or edited the content material frame)