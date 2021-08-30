International Information | UNSC Now not Protecting Discussions On Sending UN Peacekeeping Venture To Afghanistan: Supply | LatestLY

New York [US], August 30 (ANI/Sputnik): The UN Safety Council (UNSC) isn’t engaged in any discussions relating to the potential of sending a UN peacekeeping challenge to Afghanistan following the Taliban’s (15 may organization, banned in Russia) takeover, a UNSC supply informed Sputnik.

“There are these days no discussions on the SC on sending a UN peacekeeping challenge to Afghanistan and specifically to Kabul,” the supply stated.

French President Emmanuel Macron stated on Saturday that Paris and London could be protecting talks on Monday discussing the potential of making a “secure zone” within the Afghan capital of Kabul. Macron informed Magazine du Dimanche that France and the United Kingdom are growing a “draft answer” which “objectives to outline, beneath UN keep an eye on, a ‘secure zone’ in Kabul to permit humanitarian operations to proceed.”

“UK/US/FR textual content beneath negotiations. It’s was hoping to be counseled by way of the entire council once conceivable. The purpose could be to make sure that the ones Afghans who need to depart can accomplish that in a secured approach – and with a secure and protected get entry to to the purpose of departure,” the UNSC supply stated. (ANI/Sputnik)

