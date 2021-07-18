International Information | US: 15-yr-old Boy Accidently Shoots, Kills Buddy In Utah | LatestLY

Salt Lake Town (US), Jul 19 (AP) A 13-year-old Utah boy is useless after he was once accidently shot through a 15-year-old pal, police stated.

The teenagers sneaked clear of their properties and met up at a church car parking zone within the Salt Lake Town suburb of West Jordan, stated police Lt. Richard Bell.

One of the vital boys had introduced a gun and it accidently went off early Saturday morning, killing the more youthful teen. The teenager didn’t know the gun was once loaded, he stated.

“It isn’t our trust he meant to kill his pal,” Bell stated. The older boy referred to as 911 after the capturing, terrified and short of to assist his pal, he stated.

The 15-year-old was once booked right into a juvenile detention heart on suspicion of manslaughter, however the investigation to this point has proven the capturing to be a “actually unlucky, tragic twist of fate.”

The teenagers names weren’t launched.

Police wouldn’t say the place the teenagers had gotten the gun, however did warn gun house owners to fasten up firearms of their properties and communicate to youngsters about gun protection. (AP)

