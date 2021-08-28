International Information | US Airstrike Objectives Islamic State Member In Afghanistan | LatestLY

Washington, Aug 28 (AP) The US army struck again on the Islamic State on Saturday, bombing an IS member in Afghanistan.

The airstrike is available in retaliation for a devastating suicide bombing claimed via the crowd that killed as many as 169 Afghans and 13 American carrier individuals on the Kabul airport Thursday.

President Joe Biden stated Thursday that the perpetrators can not cover, and he vowed to strike again on the Islamic State staff’s Afghanistan associate. “We will be able to hunt you down and make you pay,” he stated. (AP)

