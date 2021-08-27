International Information | US Flag To Fly At Part-mast Till August 30 In Honour Of Kabul Assault Sufferers | LatestLY

Washington DC [US], August 27 (ANI/Sputnik): America flag can be flown at half-mast till the night of August 30 to honour the sufferers killed within the terrorist assaults in Afghanistan’s Kabul, White Area spokesperson Jen Psaki mentioned.

Previous on Thursday (native time), bomb assaults on the Kabul airport killed 13 US troops and injured an extra 15 provider contributors in addition to a large number of Afghan civilians.

Additionally Learn | Kabul Blasts: Joe Biden Meets US Best Officers as Dual Blasts Rock Afghanistan Capital Town Amid Evacuations.

“As a mark for admire, beginning lately, the USA flag can be flown at half-staff on the White Area and upon all public structures and grounds… till sundown on August 30, 2021, in honour of the sufferers of the mindless acts of violence in Kabul,” Psaki mentioned.

In the meantime, america Division of Protection spokesperson showed the dying toll of US provider contributors killed in assaults close to the Kabul airport has larger from 12 to 13.

Additionally Learn | Kabul Blasts: 2 Explosions Close to Airport Rock Afghanistan Capital as Hundreds Attempt to Flee Nation After Taliban Takeover, No less than 40 Lifeless; What We Know So Some distance.

“I will be able to ascertain that next to Gen. McKenzie’s remarks, a 13th US provider member has died from his wounds suffered because of the assault on Abbey Gate,” the spokesperson mentioned on Thursday (native time). “The newest selection of injured is now 18.

The injured US provider contributors are within the means of being evacuated in C-17 airplane provided with surgical gadgets. (ANI/Sputnik)

(That is an unedited and auto-generated tale from Syndicated Information feed, thenewstrace Team of workers won’t have changed or edited the content material frame)