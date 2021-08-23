International Information | US Has ‘surrendered’ To Taliban, Says Nikki Haley | LatestLY

Washington, Aug 23 (PTI) The USA has “utterly surrendered” to the Taliban and deserted its allies in Afghanistan, Indian-American flesh presser and previous US envoy to the United International locations Nikki Haley stated Sunday.

“They’re now not negotiating with the Taliban. They’ve utterly surrendered to the Taliban. They surrendered Bagram Air Pressure Base, which was once a significant NATO hub. They surrendered $85 billion price of kit and guns that we will have to have got out of there,” Haley advised CBS Information in an interview.

She slammed the Biden Management’s withdrawal coverage from Afghanistan.

“They’ve surrendered the American other folks and if truth be told withdrew our troops sooner than they withdrew the American other folks. They’ve deserted our Afghan allies who saved other folks like my husband secure whilst they have been in a foreign country deploying. So, no, there was once no negotiating. This was once a whole and general give up and an embarrassing failure,” she stated.

Haley, who’s noticed as a 2024 presidential aspirant, has been a vocal critic of the Afghan insurance policies of the Biden Management.

“That is an incredible situation, the place actually the Taliban has our American citizens held hostage. It’s a horrifying time. And we need to ensure that we’re running with our allies who actually received’t consider us at this level and suppose we’ve misplaced our minds. We need to work out a solution to get our American citizens out and to get our allies out,” she stated.

Haley stated that underneath 4 years of Trump, Afghanistan was once secure.

“We made positive that we saved terrorism at bay and that we got here from a place of energy. What’s took place within the seven months of Biden is, we’ve utterly surrendered and we’ve humiliated ourselves within the eyes of the arena. The item is, there are occasions the place it’s a must to negotiate with the satan, however you negotiate with the satan from some extent of energy, you don’t do it from some extent of weak point,” she stated.

“We actually haven’t any leverage presently with the Taliban. All we’re going to peer them do is, they’re going to shop for time and act like they’re going to be great till August 31, after which all of the ones ladies, all of the ones women, the entirety goes to return to how it was once,” she stated.

President Biden had previous stated the USA was once dedicated to evacuating each American despite the fact that that suggests extending the cut-off date for a complete withdrawal from Afghanistan past 31.

Expressing her apprehension on Afghanistan, Haley stated, “You’re going to have intercourse slaves. You’re going to have kid marriages. You’re going to have youngsters which might be — women which might be now not allowed at school. You’re going to have our American citizens. Any which might be there will likely be at risk. And all of our Afghan allies will likely be killed if we don’t do one thing.”

“That is severe. The Biden management wishes to return and prolong that August 31 cut-off date and ensure that the Taliban is aware of they’ve were given to let other folks into the airport. We’ve were given to get our American citizens out. We’ve were given to stick true to these Afghan allies that we made guarantees to. We now have were given to verify we do that in an overly robust means going ahead,” Haley stated.

