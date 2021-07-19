International Information | US To Evacuate Afghan Visa Seekers To Military Base In Virginia | LatestLY

Washington, Jul 19 (AP) The Biden management stated Monday it might evacuate about 2,500 Afghans who labored for america executive and their households to an army base in Virginia pending approval in their visas.

The management knowledgeable Congress that the Afghans might be housed at Fortress Lee, a sprawling Military base south of Richmond beginning subsequent week, in line with a Defence Division realize despatched to lawmakers.

The management introduced previous this month that it might quickly start relocating Afghan visa seekers below an initiative referred to as “Operation Allies Shelter”.

“Those preliminary relocation flights, the primary below Operation Allies Shelter led by means of the State Division, will position The usa’s dedication to those that have helped us into action-providing transportation to safe places at which the necessities of the (visa) procedure will also be safely and punctiliously finished,” the attention stated.

The announcement, a duplicate of which used to be received by means of The Related Press, got here amid rising considerations for the security of Afghans who served as translators and in different improve roles for American troops and diplomats because the management abruptly strikes to finish the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan.

Individuals of Congress have expressed emerging alarm in regards to the destiny of Afghans who labored for america over the last twenty years, specifically because the Taliban has stepped up army operations towards the Afghan executive in fresh weeks, seizing keep watch over of primary parts of the rustic as US troops withdraw.

The crowd to be housed at Fortress Lee is only a small portion of the choice of Afghans looking for safe haven in the US. More or less 20,000 have expressed passion in making use of for so-called “Particular Immigrant Visas” to transport to america, however simplest about part of them are a long way sufficient alongside within the vetting procedure to be thought to be for relocation.

“In step with a proper request for the aid of interagency companions, the (Defence) Division has really useful Fortress Lee, Virginia because the brief host set up for the primary staff of SIV candidates embarking on relocation actions,” the attention to Congress stated.

“Right here, this preliminary staff of roughly 2,500, who’ve finished the SIV safety vetting procedure, will be capable of safely entire the general steps of the SIV procedure reminiscent of a clinical screening and ultimate administrative necessities,” it stated. (AP)

