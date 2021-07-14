International Information | Voice Of The usa Broadcasts Finishing Its Bangla Radio Carrier | LatestLY

Washington, Jul 14 (PTI) Voice of The usa on Tuesday introduced that it’s finishing its radio carrier in Bangla that served Bangladesh, West Bengal, Assam and Tripura for 63 years.

The FM and shortwave radio transmissions of Voice of The usa in Bangla would formally finish on July 17, after 63 years, in line with a media unencumber.

Concurrently, the carrier’s tv and social media content material will enlarge significantly, as those are platforms extra closely utilized by VOA Bangla’s 16 million weekly target audience individuals.

“When VOA Bangla introduced in January 1958, Bangladesh was once referred to as ‘East Pakistan’ and it was once a territory below martial regulation without a tv or non-public radio,” stated John Lippman, Appearing VOA Programming Director.

“VOA’s shortwave radio transmissions from outdoor the borders had been a lifeline to the Bangla-speaking inhabitants for impartial information and data,” he stated.

Whilst the carrier’s shortwave radio target audience is now lower than one in step with cent, VOA Bangla social media audiences have grown considerably in recent times.

Engagement movements at the Twitter account have risen 54 in step with cent over the former 12 months, whilst video perspectives on Instagram are up 274 in step with cent in the similar duration.

“Dozens of home tv and radio stations compete for Bangla-speaking audiences, in addition to increasingly virtual assets,” Lippman famous.

“Because the call for for TV and on-line get right of entry to to information in Bangladesh expands, VOA’s Bangla carrier program choices wish to be at the platforms its target audience already is maximum lively,” he stated.

“VOA Bangla radio proclaims introduced global occasions to its audiences because the days when radio was once the principle information medium,” Appearing VOA Bangla Carrier Leader Satarupa Barua instructed workforce this month.

“It was once a staple in our upbringing, a family identify. We can construct on that recognition, expanding our presence on media this is now way more closely used than brief wave and medium wave radio,” he stated.

All through the overall days of its radio proclaims, the carrier will broadcast retrospective programming, having a look again on the adjustments within the nation since 1958.

“On account of our carrier’s historical past in Bangladesh, running at VOA has been the ‘dream task’ for many people. With the approaching adjustments, it is going to proceed to be,” Barua added.

