International press attacked Checo Pérez for his performance in the Miami GP

Checo Pérez missed the opportunity to compete on the podium due to engine problems (Photo: REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo)

Vehicle engine problems Sergio Czech Pérezduring the Miami Grand Prixcaused a negative impression in the international arena of the formula 1 because that inconvenience cost the Mexican the third place since he could not surpass at any time Carlos Sainz Jr. of Ferrari; so the sports analysts did not forgive the inconvenience that took him away from the podium.

Different international media criticized the work of the Red Bull pit crew because they could not solve the lack of speed in the single-seater of Czechsince from the vuelta 20 of the competition the Mexican identified the fault and reported it to his team.

Among the criticisms dedicated to Sergio Pérez they focused on what could have been achieved if there had been no engine failure. And it is that the lack of power caused the Guadalajara driver not to closely follow the Ferrari drivers and fight for a position on the podium, so he lagged behind in fourth place and from there he could not move.

Sergio Pérez could not pass Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr. and was left off the podium (Photo: REUTERS/Brian Snyder)

One of the first media outlets to regret the scenario they saw on the afternoon of Sunday, May 8, on the track in Florida, United States, was Planet F1Well, he compared Sergio’s annoyance with the idea of ​​consuming a very hot chili, since the reaction of the Tapatio showed his discomfort at not having the response of the engine as Pérez was demanding.

“It was almost as if Czech He had just eaten some of the hottest chili peppers in his country because of the way his temperature rose when he discovered he was losing power on lap 20″, he wrote.

The same medium described that Czech Pérez was able to stay behind Max Verstappen but added: “If it weren’t for the technical failure, Christian Horner he thought that Pérez could have been runner-up again; Unfortunately, none of us will ever know.”

Checo Pérez presented speed problems with his car from lap 20 (Photo: REUTERS/Brian Snyder)

The criticism was forceful as it was awarded a 6.5 rating for his performance at the Miami Grand Prix.

The Raceanother specialized media formula 1did not forgive that Czech could not overtake the Spanish driver. so it went against the quality in which Red Bull left Pérez’s car for the competition. “He spent the whole race chasing Sainznot helping him lose ground during the first stint when a sensor issue cost him energy and caused him to lose contact with the Ferrari.”

gave him a score of 6.5 Since the distance that formed between Sainz Jr. and Czech Pérez It was abysmal because it even reached almost 4 seconds, so the prospect of overtaking it was more complicated.

Max Verstappen managed to finish first in the Miami Grand Prix (Photo: REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo)

Another of the media that also gave it a low rating was Motorbox so he gave him one evaluation of 6 to Guadalajara because he considered that It was not “a great day” for the Mexican. He also took up the conditions in which his teammate competed. Max Verstappen and recognized the only opportunity Pérez had for leaving the Spaniard behind.

In the last laps, Sergio momentarily overtook the Ferrari driver, but a deceleration did not allow him to regain the speed with which he was coming, so he let Carlos Sainz return to third position and thus definitively said goodbye to third place.

“It was not a great day for Czech, the only sign was the desperate attempt to pass Sainz in the final. Previously he started from fourth position and maintained it until the pit stop on lap 28 without ever detracting from the Ferrari in front, on the contrary… With a significant advantage in rubber, and also in speed on the straight, couldn’t get it”.

The race once again marked the rivalry between Red Bull and Ferrari in this 2022 Formula 1 season.

KEEP READING:

“The engine had too much deficit”: Checo Pérez lamented the lack of power in his car during the Miami GP

The condition that Bivol put on Canelo Álvarez for a rematch

Canelo vs. Bivol: Box Azteca surpassed TUDN in the rating