International shooter Shreyasi Singh joins BJP, may contest Bihar assembly elections

Shooter Shreyasi Singh Joins BJP: Former Union Minister and former MP from Banka seat of Bihar, late Digvijay Singh, Shreyasi Singh, held the BJP’s seat. It is believed that Shreyasi can contest Bihar assembly elections on a BJP ticket. Shreyasi Singh is a national shooter. At the BJP’s central office, National General Secretary Bhupendra Yadav and National General Secretary Arun Singh gave Shreyasi Singh membership of the party. His mother and former Banka MP Putul Singh were also present at the time of joining BJP. Also Read – Rahul Gandhi will meet farmers in Haryana, CM Khattar said – If law and order deteriorates …

Shooter Shreyasi Singh won the gold medal for the country at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. He also enhanced the country’s value by winning a silver medal in the double trap event of shooting at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. BJP General Secretary Bhupendra Yadav said that Shreyasi Singh is the first daughter of Bihar who received the Arjuna Award. He has decided to join the BJP to serve the people of Bihar. He is influenced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Also Read – Bihar Election 2020: National shooter Shreyashi Singh’s entry into politics, targeting BJP’s opponents on BJP ticket

Let me tell you that after the death of former Union Minister Digvijay Singh in Bihar, his wife Putul Singh Banka became a seat MP by winning the by-election in 2010 from the Lok Sabha seat. However, 2014 Lok Sabha elections Putul Singh lost. At the same time, Putul Singh contested the relentless election in 2019 due to the Banka seat going to JDU’s account. On which the party expelled Putul Singh. Now his daughter Shreyasi Singh has decided to enter BJP politics. It is believed that she can contest the Bihar Assembly elections. Shreyasi used to campaign for her during the election of mother Putul Singh. Also Read – Bihar Polls 2020: JDU-BJP agrees on seats in Bihar! Today can be announced