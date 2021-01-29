International Survey Shows Most Popular Korean Content And Stars

A latest authorities report exhibits a number of the most beloved Korean stars and content material world wide!

On January 28, South Korea’s Ministry of Tradition, Sports activities and Tourism and the Korean Basis for International Tradition Alternate launched their 2021 Abroad Hallyu (Korean Wave) Survey. Respondents included 8,500 Korean cultural content material shoppers from 18 international locations, resembling the US, China, Japan, and extra. They had been requested questions on Korean tradition together with tv exhibits, movies, music, and different subjects, and the survey was performed on-line from September 24 to November 4, 2020.

When requested to call their favourite Korean singer, 22 % of respondents selected BTS—an increase of 6.8 % factors for the group for the reason that earlier 12 months’s 15.2 %. BLACKPINK got here in second (chosen by 13.5 % of respondents), PSY was third (2.9 %), TWICE fourth (2.4 %), and EXO fifth (2.1 %).

Lee Min Ho topped the checklist of favourite Korean actors, chosen by 9.6 % of respondents. Hyun Bin was second (3.5 %), Gong Yoo third (2.3 %), Tune Hye Kyo fourth (2.1 %), and Lee Jong Suk fifth (2 %).

Among the many respondents’ favourite Korean movies, “Parasite” ranked No. 1 with 18.4 %, adopted by “Practice to Busan” in second with 10.2 %. “Peninsula” grabbed third with 3.5 %, “#ALIVE” took fourth with 2.1 %, and “Time to Hunt” got here in fifth with 1.6 pecent.

“Crash Touchdown on You” was the main favourite Korean drama with a rating of 9.5 %. It was adopted by “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” with 4.1 %, “The World of the Married” and “Itaewon Class” each with 2.8 %, and “Kingdom” with 2.5 %.

Dramas had been the preferred Korean content material, with 29.7 % of respondents answering that they watch Korean dramas. Magnificence merchandise and movies had been the following in style (27.5 %), adopted by selection exhibits (26.9 %) and style (24.8 %). Many individuals acknowledged that they consumed extra Korean selection exhibits, dramas, and video games in comparison with earlier than the COVID-19 pandemic.

