International wrestler Babita Phogat quit her job for politics, will she contest elections?

Chandigarh International wrestler Babita Phogat has resigned as the Deputy Director of the Sports Department of Haryana. Earlier, he had to face defeat in the 2019 assembly elections. Right now, he is likely to field in the state by-elections as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate.

After the resignation, he told the media, "Apart from the Baroda assembly by-election in the state, I am also going to take an active part in the Bihar assembly election campaign." Babita and Kabaddi player Kavita Devi were appointed as deputy directors in the sports department on 30 July. Babita, winner of the 2014 Commonwealth Games, lost to Dadri in the 2019 assembly.

Earlier, he resigned from the post of Sub-Inspector of Police on August 13, 2019, a day after joining the BJP along with his father Dronacharya Award winner Mahavir Singh Phogat. In the Hindi film Dangal, actor Aamir Khan played the role of Mahavir Phogat. The film is based on the life of Mahavir Phogat and his daughters Wrestler Geeta and Babita Phogat.