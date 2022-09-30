Internet blackout in Cuba while protests increase due to failures in the electrical service

Dozens of Cubans protested Thursday night in Havana in demand for the restoration of electrical service, after more than two days of a blackout that affected the entire island after the passage of Hurricane Ian.

In at least two points in the Cerro municipality of the capital, about 400 people were stationed in the street between cries of “We want light, we want light!” and cacerolazos, according to a journalist from The Associated Press.

The demonstrations, which had already begun on Thursday afternoon, they worsened after a drop in internet service was recorded.

These are the first claims in the streets after the blackout on the island of 11 million inhabitants after the impact of the meteor on Tuesday. As of Thursday night, there was no internet or cell phone service.

Blackouts persist in Cuba REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Groups that monitor internet access confirmed to the AP service interruption.

“We can confirm the almost total blackout of the internet in Cuba”said Alp Toker, director of Netblocks, a London-based network monitoring firm. “We believe the incident is likely to have a significant impact on the free flow of information amid the protests,” he added.

Doug Madory, director of internet analytics for network management company Kentik, described what happened as a “total blackout” which started at 00:30 GMT. “I am hearing reports that there were protests, but there was also the passage of the hurricane.”

The police arrived at one of the points of the protests, on Primellef street, although the people remained on one of the corners. About 10 blocks from there, on the Calzada del Cerro, other people surrounded a brigade of workers who were trying to repair a post and a transformer.

A man uses the light of a mobile phone to walk during a partial blackout in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Havana, Cuba, September 28, 2022. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Until around midnight there had been no attempts at violence and people remained congregated at the two points in the neighborhood.

In July 2021, Cuba was the scene of the biggest social protests in decades. Thousands of people, overwhelmed by blackouts and shortages exacerbated by the pandemic and United States sanctions, took to the streets on the island to demand solutions to one of the biggest crises they have suffered and some also attacked the Cuban regime. Hundreds of people were arrested and prosecuted, which provoked harsh criticism of the administration of dictator Miguel Díaz-Canel.

Ian, a monstrous hurricane that crossed Cuba to the west, left three dead and an as yet unquantified amount of material damage while causing an electrical failure that – for the first time in living memory – left the island completely in the dark.

The regime has not yet offered an official estimate of the number of affected or when the problem will be solved at the national level. However, the electricity authority said in a statement Thursday that in Havana, home to two million people, only 10% of users have electricity.

The lack of electricity keeps many Cubans in check.

Last week Ivette Garrido hurried to look for the six kilos of chicken that correspond to her family and froze them to stock up before the possible arrival of a cyclone. Thursday, he was considering turning them into food for his three dogs after two days without power.

In some places neighbors celebrated when the power came back on Wednesdaythough in others came back and crashed again. Thousands of families, like Garrido’s, have been without power for more than 48 hours and fear losing the little food they got in a context of general shortages.

Specialists indicated that the total blackout demonstrated the vulnerability of the National Energy System (SEN) and warned that it will require time and resources —which the country does not have— to get out of the trance, while the authorities assured that they are working tirelessly to solve the problem. .

“We are not having a very good time, trying to survive, to keep things from thawing,” Garrido, 53, who lives with his elderly mother and a 19-year-old daughter in the municipality of Cojimar, told the AP. on the outskirts of Havana.

The protests over the blackout on the island began during the day on Thursday

The woman placed bags of ice water in a freezer along with the chicken, some pork, and sausage to try to prolong the cold, a difficult goal with temperatures of more than 30 degrees Celsius.

To charge mobile phones and a laptop, he went to a small hotel several kilometers away.

Half a dozen residents of Havana with whom the AP spoke on Thursday morning were bothered by the lack of energy, which brings with it the impossibility of having water —because it depends on motors— and of not being able to cook, because part of the Cuban houses cook with electricity after a campaign in the decade of 2000 to eradicate artisan stoves.

According to the authorities, the total outage occurred due to a failure in the links between the three regions of the country – the west, center and east – caused by the passage of Ian with winds of up to 200 kilometers per hour.

People consulted by the AP of the main cities of the country reported a situation similar to that of Havana. In Holguín, Guantánamo, Matanzas, Ciego de Ávila, Camagüey and Santiago, for example, a good percentage reported that after the blackout their neighborhoods are still without electricity.

“The SEN was already in a critical and immunocompromised state as a result of the deterioration of the thermoelectric plants. The patient is now on life support,” he explained to the AP Jorge Piñon, director of the Energy and Environment Program for Latin America and the Caribbean at the University of Texas.

The Caribbean nation has 13 power generation plants, of which eight are traditional thermoelectric plants, to which are added five modern floating plants rented from Turkey since 2019 with the aim of not further aggravating the situation. There is also a group of small plants distributed throughout the country since an energy reform in 2006.

But in all cases they are obsolete and poorly maintained infrastructures, a phenomenon that the government attributed to the lack of budget and the sanctions of Washington that prevent the modernization of equipment. Complications in obtaining fuel, which Cuba buys at preferential prices from Venezuela, are also a problem.

(With information from AP)

