Internet Explorer goes out of support this week. So you can navigate on websites that need it, such as the Congress of Deputies

Microsoft opted for the Edge browser some time ago, leaving aside, more and more, its Internet Explorer of a lifetime. The June 15, that is, this weekthe Redmond firm stops giving support to this browser and it turns out that in the Congress of Deputies of Spain, Internet Explorer (or IE for its acronym) is the tool used.

There are certain tasks carried out by deputies and other workers in Congress, such as the Congress signature file, that only work with the old browser. In addition, it should be remembered that the public administration in Spain has traditionally had procedures that were only carried out with the old browser. For example, certificates such as Social Security or the Mercantile Registry until recently they could only be done using Internet Explorer.

Having reached the end of support date for such an ancient browser is worrying, but even so, Congress has an alternative to continue using this browserthe IE mode, which we can use in the new browser.

‘Sgroogled.com’: when MICROSOFT launched ANTI-GOOGLE ads

how is this patch

There is a way to navigate in Internet Explorer compatible mode in Edge as of version 92. This means that, although IE disappears this week, Microsoft will allow keep using it from edge with so called IE mode.

Many times we have talked about how public administration sometimes moves slowly when it comes to adopting newer technologies and this seems to be one more example of it.

For example, version number 11 of Microsoft Internet Explorer was released 9 years ago, in mid-2013. Just two years later, Microsoft left behind its historical and controversial browser in favor of the first generation of Microsoft Edge (retired, in turn, in January 2020). Even so, at the end of 2021 we echoed how we continued to find web pages “optimized for Internet Explorer 11” or that even require the use of said browser in order to access the functionalities of some online platform.

We have already spoken before in Genbeta about Jaime Gómez-Obregón, a hacktivist who uses “informatics and open data to surface, expose and wipe out scams and corruption in the Public Sector”, as he first demonstrated with his platform on public procurement in Cantabria and later with his website about the irregular donations of Juan Carlos I. He is always very negative about how public administration remains obsolete when we talk about technological renewal.