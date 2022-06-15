Internet Explorer has died, but the Public Administration has not found out: it continues to appear as a requirement in various procedures

Today is a historic day: the day that Internet Explorer, the one that for years was “THE navigator” par excellence (through monopolistic practices, yes), has died. Or rather, it has become ‘abandonware’: the executables will continue to be available on the Internet for installation, but from today it will not receive security patches or new functions will be implemented.

In fact, the current version of IE (11) was released 9 years ago, in 2013. In 2015, When Microsoft released the first generation of its new MS Edge browser, it was already known that the days of Internet Explorer were numbered.. It is true that in the end his support has lasted longer than that of that first pre-Chromium Edge, but the time has finally come to say goodbye to him.

Most of us will not miss it very much, since we had already stopped using it, and many of us did not have much affection for it when it was still among us… but not all users have been able to do without it: we still find websites with ‘Optimized for IE’ or ‘Recommended to use Internet Explorer on this page’ warnings.

Of course, when it comes to a personal page lost and abandoned in Geocities or a similar hosting, it is understandable, but…Did you know that many times these pages are part of reference portals of the Spanish Public Administration?

By the way, the extinction of Internet Explorer may sound like a joke BUT there are websites of the Spanish Administration that ask you to use this browser. In other words, in 2022 there are places where Internet Explorer is NECESSARY. If they don’t update, they will have problems in two days. pic.twitter.com/pyTg94jibL — #WhyTT (@xqTTs) June 13, 2022

In fact, when Microsoft announced the ‘expiration date’ of Internet Explorer, in 2019, we read that “if Internet Explorer stopped working today, 70% of telematic procedures could not be carried out“. How is this possible?

Mainly for Two reasons:

When the digitization process began in the Public Administration it was assumed that the binomial Windows/IE/Office would be the standard in the coming decades . Although that does not explain why no one with control in place was able to change course or when the European Commission sanctioned Microsoft for monopolistic practices? nor when Microsoft itself gave up Internet Explorer in favor of new browsers.

New browsers no longer support the (very) insecure Java applets (just like they did with Flash technology), one of the great pillars of the ‘Electronic Administration’ in Spain. Nowadays, many of the procedures with the Administration still require the use of a complementary application ([email protected]) in addition to the browser itself, a requirement that does not affect IE or the old versions of Chrome and Firefox.



Screenshot of the ‘Equipment technical requirements’ page of the Red.es Electronic Office.



At the Ministry of Territorial Policy, however, they refer us to a non-existent version of Internet Explorer “greater than 11”, but they have not heard of MS Edge.

An update against the clock from the Ministry of Justice

In the last week, the Ministry of Justice has sent a statement to the affected professional associations notifying that the platforms used by their associates would not be affected by the unavailability of Internet Explorer:

“From the General Directorate of Digital Transformation, all the applications that could be affected by the commented announcement have been reviewed, making the precise adjustments in those that have required it. In the professional field of the Justice sector, it has been verified that the solutions of your interest (ACCEDA-JUSTICIA, LEXNET, REAJ, ELECTRONIC JUDICIAL OFFICE, etc) are compatible with the rest of the most used browsers on the market (Microsoft Edge, Mozilla Firefox, Google Chrome)”.

Nevertheless, this is due to an update done, against the clock, in the last three months. In fact, this availability with “other browsers, in addition to Internet Explorer” was announced by Aitor Cubo, general director of Digital Transformation of the Administration of Justice on April 8.

What can I do if I need ‘yes or yes’ Internet Explorer?

The current Microsoft Edge has a ‘dual engine’ of HTML, which provides compatibility with websites designed specifically for older versions of IE (including features like ActiveX controls). A couple of days ago we told you how you could make use of this function… although, according to our tests (at registrars.org, for example) this IE Mode is not entirely reliable in its operation and performance.

Beyond that, if you have a copy of some not too old Windowsbut that had Internet Explorer installed as standard (Windows 7, for example), it would not hurt to install it in a virtual machinein case the bureaucratic flies.