Internet Explorer is retiring for good very soon: here are Microsoft’s tips to be prepared

Microsoft wants to continue promoting its Edge browser, which has been based on Chromium for a few years, like all of these. Edge has greatly evolved, now being a very good alternative to Chrome. However, if Microsoft wants to dedicate itself body and soul to this browser, you should let internet explorer die once and for all.

For some time we knew that the death of Internet Explorer was going to be imminent. However, Microsoft has wanted to send us a reminder again in case some clueless do not know yet: Internet Explorer will cease to exist on June 15.

We will say goodbye to Internet Explorer on June 15

Any warning that Internet Explorer will stop working is not enough, since it is still used today for some websites of the Spanish Administration. Besides, many companies and organizations still depend on this browser Athough it does not seems. However, this will no longer be the case as of June 15.

To proceed with the preparations, Microsoft has warned us that if any web page depends on Internet Explorer 11, we can activate the ‘IE Mode’ in Microsoft Edge to avoid compatibility problems on those websites that need Explorer to be displayed correctly.

Companies are the most affected by this step. It is because of that Microsoft has recommended setting a definite date for the retirement of Internet Explorer on web pages that depend on it. The company published a website where they offer information on how to redirect traffic from IE 11 to Edge without problems.

Although Microsoft has already announced the withdrawal of Internet Explorer on several occasions, There is not much information yet on how to proceed.that is, if you are going to opt for an update, an Edge update, a change from the server, if the change has already occurred internally in the current version, or if the process will be staggered.

Internet Explorer has remained in the homes of many users, but has been deprecated for many years since the reign of Chrome. There are thousands of memes that have been created around this old explorer, which must be removed so that Edge continues to evolve based on it.