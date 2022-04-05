Internet is a centralized giant: the founder of Twitter “blames himself” for having been part of this and feels nostalgic for usenet

Twitter founder Jack Dorsey has admitted that he regrets having participated in the creation of a centralized Internet by a few actors (such as the giants of social networks or services that we use on a daily basis such as video calls or mail services, to name a few examples).





In a tweet, Dorsey cited his nostalgia for the “days of usenet, irc, the web…even email (with PGP).” He says that those were “incredible” years. And with this, he went on to say that “centralizing (Internet) discovery and identity in a few corporations really hurt the Internet.” Says Dorsey (who announced in November that he was leaving his position as CEO) takes the “part of the blame” for him and that he regrets it.

the days of usenet, irc, the web…even email (w PGP)…were amazing. centralizing discovery and identity into corporations really damaged the internet. I realize I’m partially to blame, and regret it. — jack⚡️ (@jack) April 2, 2022

Money versus early internet “art”

This tweet has raised numerous reactions in recent hours. Among those who understand that it was logical that this will go through the market dynamics of making money and get more visibility than the competition, among those who are full of praise for Dorsey’s brilliant invention. And those who are also nostalgic for the Internet of the past and agree that the entrepreneur is to blame for the current situation.

CEO and co-founder of Affirm (financial technology company), Max Levchin, in response to Dorsey’s tweet, internet “it went from being an art and essay to being a success because it needed to gain an audience and make money“.

Dorsey replied that there were few technological options to make money and that led to advertising dominating. And now, in hindsight, he sees a solution: perhaps putting more emphasis on the protocol first, then the interface.

This is not the first time Dorsey has lamented the current state of the Internet. At the end of last year he posted a tweet saying: “You don’t own ‘web3’. VCs and their LPs do” and that “in the end is a centralized entity with a different label“.

In 2019 the tycoon also announced changes in the core technology of TwitterBlueSky, saying it was going to be “an open, decentralized standard for social media.”