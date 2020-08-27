Internet is available in only 24% of households for online education: UNICEF

Only 24 percent of Indian households have access to the internet for online education and there is a huge gap between rural and urban areas in getting access to the Internet, further widening the education gap among high, middle and low-income families. Can. According to a new report from UNICEF, this information has come out. Also Read – Students could not read due to network issue, PMO quickly made every arrangement …

The 'Remote Learning Reachability Report' released by UNICEF on Thursday has raised concerns about children from financially vulnerable families struggling to pursue distance online education.

"Available data indicates that about a quarter (24 percent) of households in India have Internet access and there is a large rural-urban and gender divide in terms of access to the Internet," the report said. The education gap between high, middle and low-income families may widen further as children from economically disadvantaged families cannot obtain distance education. "The report further states that students from most backward communities, especially girls Does not have smartphones and if they also gain digital access, then there is a problem of internet connectivity and besides that quality education material is not available in their mother tongue.

“More than 1.5 million schools in India are closed due to the epidemic, affecting the education of 28.6 million children from pre-primary to secondary levels, including 49 percent of girls,” the report said. 60 lakh boys and girls were already out of school for Kovid-19. ”The Central and State Governments have taken several initiatives through digital and non-digital platforms to facilitate students to study at home. Talking about, UNICEF has called for several steps and strategies for improving the use of children’s and students’ learning materials and improving their access.

Yasmin Ali Haq, representative of UNICEF India, called for a joint approach with communities, parents and volunteers to reach out to children and support their learning at this time.

Haq said, “We know that children are the most affected in any crisis. Schools are closed, parents do not have employment and families are going through stress. An entire generation of children has seen their education and learning being disrupted. “He said,” Access to digital education is limited and through this the learning gap cannot be resolved. There is a need to adopt a mixed approach involving communities, parents, volunteers to reach children in these times of crisis. “

Due to the closure of schools due to Kovid-19, at least one third school children i.e. 46.3 crore children are unable to get distance education online.

UNICEF urged governments to prioritize the reopening of schools safely when they start loosening lockdown restrictions.