Internxt Send is a new WeTransfer with a Spanish stamp that encrypts the files you send: this is how it is used

When you want to send large files, your email service and your messaging applications can fall short (although WhatsApp now allows attachments of up to 2 GB). And that’s when we have very good services like WeTransfer, Smash, Filename or MyAirBridge among others. Now a new alternative has come onto the market which encrypts the files you send to increase privacy.

This is Send from Internxt, a Spanish company specializing in data storage with privacy. Its new service allows free sending of encrypted files up to 5GB in size. If we compare with WeTransfer, which probably is the most recognized of this type of online toolswe see that your competition allows you to send files up to 2 GB for free, and without encryption.

How to improve INTERNET SECURITY: VPN, DNS and pages with HTTPS

How does it work





This Internxt Send tool is very easy to use. You just have to enter Internxt and click on the + that appears next to “Upload files”. Next, browse your team and choose the file you want to send. then you have to put the recipient’s email, your email and you can put a title and an explanation on that email. It is sent without confirming your address and tells you that it will be available for two weeks. That is, it is not a Mega-style tool, or Google Drive or Dropbox.

If you want to just send a link on “Get a link”, then you can select what you want “create a link”. It creates it for you and you can share that link with the recipient through any messaging or email tool. There you do not have to enter your own email or that of the destination person.

As for speed, in our tests it has been inconsistent. On a 300Mbps fiber connection with which it is common to upload videos to YouTube stably at 30MB/s, Internxt peaks have been 13 MB/s, and with constant speed drops. We will have to wait to see if the process improves.





Internxt Universal Technologies SL has had the support of ICEX and co-financing from the European FEDER fund to contribute to the development of Internxt Send.