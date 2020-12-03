Interpol Covid Vaccine Global Alert: Plan to install Corona vaccine, pay attention, Interpol issued notice to 194 countries

Interpol Warns For Corona Vaccine: Corona virus infection is spreading rapidly around the world and thousands of cases of corona are being reported daily in many countries including India. Between the corona infection, positive news of the corona vaccine has given relief to the citizens and it is expected that the wait for the corona virus vaccine will end in the next two to three months. Meanwhile, Interpol has issued a big warning to almost all countries of the world regarding the vaccine. Interpol has issued an Orange notice to the 194 countries of the world regarding the corona vaccine. Also Read – Coronavirus Vaccine: Dr. Harsh Vardhan gave the good news, told when the people of the country will get the vaccine

In fact, Inter Poll said in its warning that since the Corona vaccine news is coming, many fake agencies are planning to advertise and sell the vaccine for the Corona vaccine. Interpol has warned law enforcement agencies working in countries around the world that many criminal organizations can spread the corona vaccine through social media and offline. Also Read – Coronavirus Vaccine: Vaccine to be introduced in four stages, vaccine will be given to health workers first, know in which stage your number will come

Along with this, it was also said that criminal organizations can also sell fake Corona vaccine. According to the information, it was also said on behalf of Interpol that the business of cheating people can also be started in the furore of getting the Corona vaccine in a hurry. By calling a fake vaccine a real vaccine, criminal organizations can charge huge money from people. Also Read – Covid Vaccine New Update: Oxford University Vaccine Is Better Than Corona Vaccine Being Made Around The World, Results Raised Expectations

The Interpol on Wednesday served an Orange notice to all 194 member states, with the International Police Cooperation Society in Lyon warning agencies of criminal activity of fake and illegal advertising of corona and flu vaccines.

Let us tell you that the vaccine of Pfizer-BioNTech has been approved for emergency use in the UK from next week and now it is expected that this vaccine may come to India by next month. Britain is the first country in the world that has been allowed to use the emergency of vaccine.