Interscope Geffen A&M EVP Joie Manda Exiting Label

Joie Manda, govt vice chairman at Interscope Geffen A&M, is leaving the label on the finish of the yr to pursue new endeavors. His exit comes on the heels of a market share-leading yr for the Common Music Group firm, which was named label of the yr by Selection at its annual Hitmakers occasion, which befell on Dec. 3.

In a word to employees, IGA chairman John Janick wrote:

“After I started my tenure as Chairman of IGA, my private objectives had been very clear to me. I needed to construct IGA into essentially the most profitable label on the earth, one which artists and companions can be excited to name residence, and an organization which empowered and highlighted the achievements of our staff. I’m so proud that we achieved our standing because the primary label as a workforce; and prouder but once more to be working alongside all of you who helped to make this imaginative and prescient a actuality.

It’s bittersweet that we’ll be saying goodbye to Joie who has made many contributions to IGA by means of championing our artists, companions and staff. …I’ve at all times stated that IGA is greater than an organization: we’re household. I’m supportive of and so glad for Joie as he embarks on this new chapter in his profession.”

In his personal e mail to employees, Manda stated: “For the final eight years I’ve labored alongside all of you and I’m immensely happy with the legacy we now have constructed collectively. To see IGA change into the primary label this yr pushed by the success of our artists and partnerships may be very gratifying. I thank every considered one of you for making my time right here so thrilling and rewarding and a really particular thanks to John for his ongoing assist and friendship.”

Talking to Selection final month, Manda defined how the label’s success in recent times was due in no small half to its progressive partnerships and joint ventures. Mentioned Manda: “A couple of years in the past we made an actual funding to attempt to discover the suitable younger entrepreneurs who we may associate with. A number of these relationships and partnerships have come to fruition in an enormous means.”

In reality, IGA’s I’ve largest 2020 singles all got here by means of such partnerships: DaBaby’s “Rockstar” (that includes Roddy Ricch), from Arnold Taylor’s South Coast Music Group; Lil Mosey’s “Blueberry Faygo,” from Josh Marshall’s Mogul Imaginative and prescient; Trevor Daniel’s “Falling,” from Todd Moscowitz’s Alamo; Eilish’s “Every little thing I Wished” from Justin Lubliner’s Darkroom; and Mustard’s “Ballin” from the artist’s personal 10 Summers Data.

Manda joined Interscope in 2013 and was promoted to EVP in 2017. He had beforehand served as president of Def Jam Data in addition to EVP of City Music for Warner Bros. Data, the place he signed Rick Ross’ Maybach Music Group (Wale, Meek Mill), Jill Scott, and Frequent, amongst others. His label profession started at Warner Music Group as exec VP of Asylum Data, when the label was revived in 2004 and signed Gucci Mane, Lil Boosie, Paul Wall, and Bun B. He began out as a DJ earlier than working as an artist supervisor.