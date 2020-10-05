Interscope Geffen A&M Launches Get-Out-the-Vote Initiative

With the election lower than a month away, Common Music Group label Interscope Geffen A&M Information (IGA) has launched Interscope X Votes, a marketing campaign to get out the vote that encourages early and mail-in voting and helps the present scarcity of ballot staff.

IGA is residence to such acts as Girl Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, DaBaby and Eminem, amongst others, and plans to faucet into these fanbases through influencer platforms and employees engagement. Based on an announcement, essentially the most pressing areas of want embrace “educating voters about their secure early voting choices … and stopping the delays and closures that can outcome from the nationwide scarcity of ballot staff.”

Solely 56% of eligible Individuals voted within the 2016 election.

Stated IGA vice-chairman Steve Berman: “Low voter turnout is an issue in the very best of occasions, however coupled with the worldwide pandemic, this yr can be particularly difficult. Interscope X Votes goals to achieve all voters––together with first-time voters, individuals who won’t think about themselves political, or those that consider their vote doesn’t matter––with a message of hope and optimism: That is our likelihood to face up, increase our voices and ensure we’re heard.”

The initiative launches this week. Companion organizations together with Vote Early Day, When We All Vote, Black Voters Matter and and Voto Latino.