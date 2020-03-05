Interscope Geffen A&M Promotes Michelle An to Executive VP, Head of Visual Creative

Interscope Geffen A&M has promoted Michelle An to Executive Vice President, Head of Visual Creative M, the corporate’s Vice Chairman, Steve Berman, introduced right now. She most lately served as Senior Vice President, Head of Creative and relies within the firm’s Santa Monica headquarters.

In her new position, An will proceed to lead a group that’s accountable for collaborating with IGA artists on the visible components of their work together with video, images, packaging, promoting, in addition to their reside exhibits, movie and tv tasks.

“Michelle represents the spirit and tradition of this firm in a novel and necessary manner, working carefully with our artists on their visuals very early of their growth, bringing their visions to life and serving to them set up lengthy lasting careers,” mentioned Berman.

Lighthouse Administration and Media founder and proprietor Aleen Keshishian, who manages Selena Gomez, mentioned: “Michelle is one of essentially the most impressed artistic forces I’ve ever labored with. All of Selena’s visible content material has been realized with Michelle’s sensible enter, expertise, and execution. She’s additionally heat, hilarious, and is an integral half of our Interscope household and group.”

An started her profession in promoting and joined IGA in 2006 as half of its model partnerships division. Shortly thereafter she shifted to the label’s artistic division, rising via the ranks and being named head of the division in 2012.

Over the previous yr alone, she and her group labored carefully with Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, Tierra Whack, Lana Del Rey, 5 Seconds of Summer time and dozens of others on their visible artistic output. Altogether, Michelle and her group ship greater than 100 music movies a yr, garnering an estimated 1 billion month-to-month views on-line, in accordance to the announcement.