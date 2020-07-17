Interscope Names Laura Carter Senior VP and Head of Urban Marketing

Interscope Information has promoted Laura Carter to the place of senior vp and head of city advertising and marketing on the label.

Carter joined Interscope in 2008 after interning with producer Polow Da Don. Over the following 12 years she has moved up the ranks, working intently with J. Cole and Dreamville and its deep roster of artists on their “Revenge of the Dreamers” franchise, in addition to Mustard’s 10 Summers label, with its hits from Mustard and R&B singer Ella Mai, together with newcomer Ryan Trey, who not too long ago dropped his first launch on the #JUSTAREGULARDAY label.

“Laura’s creativity, boldness and consideration to element shine,” says Interscope Geffen A&M Chairman and CEO John Janick. “Our artists and label companions will probably be in very succesful fingers with Laura overseeing the advertising and marketing staff.”

Carter commented, “I’m thrilled to have the ability to proceed to contribute to the success of our artists and label companions in an even bigger, extra collaborative manner. I step into this position taking nice pleasure in being trusted and empowered by John Janick, Joie Manda and Steve Berman to be a voice and chief for the advertising and marketing staff.”