Interscope Ups Keinon Johnson to Senior VP of Urban Radio Promotions – Variety

Interscope Data has promoted Keinon Johnson to senior vp of city radio promotions on the label. In his new function, Johnson will assume oversight of the label’s city radio division from present head Larry Khan, who has introduced that he’ll retire in 2021. He’s based mostly in Interscope’s Santa Monica headquarters.

Johnson’s division lately posted hits with Mustard’s “Ballin” (that includes Roddy Ricch), three from DaBaby (“Suge,” “Babysitter,” “Bop” and “Vibes”), a number of hits for Summer time Walker, which helped drive her debut album to platinum certification, and others by Moneybagg Yo and Lil Mosey.

Johnson has been at Interscope for over a decade, becoming a member of the label as nationwide director of city promotions in 2010. He started his profession within the 1990s as a street-team rep for Loud Data, working his method up via the regional promotion techniques at a 123 of labels, together with MCA and Precedence Data.

“Keinon has been an important half of the Interscope household for over a decade and confirmed to be an excellent strategist who has earned the respect of his friends all through the trade,” stated Khan. “As I put together for the following chapter of my life, I do know that this division is in good palms with Keinon, and I look ahead to working with him intently on this transition.”

With a profession spanning greater than three a long time, Khan joined Interscope seven years in the past, constructing the city radio division. Prior to that he was government vp at Jive Data. He started his profession working for a report wholesaler, loading and unloading crates of vinyl on the firm’s warehouse.