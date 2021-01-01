Interstate speculative gang busted in UP’s Kanpur, Rs 2 crore cash recovered

Kanpur: In Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, police busted an interstate speculative gang and arrested four of its members. The police also conducted raids in Raipurwa and Govind Nagar these days and recovered more than two crore. Also Read – Chitrakoot News: Incident in the district due to the murder of Congress leader and his nephew, station in-charge suspended

Additional Superintendent of Police (Southern) Deepak Bhukar said that on Wednesday, several police teams raided three different places and arrested four people and recovered cash worth more than Rs 2 crore from their possession.

Those arrested have been identified as Anil Gupta, Saurabh Arora, Vinay Mishra and Vicky Gupta.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Southern) Deepak Bhukar said that the police teams raided Anil Gupta’s house in Yashoda Nagar and recovered Rs 652000 from there. Apart from this, the police also raided Raipurwa and Govind Nagar and recovered more than two crores. He said that the police have registered the case and taken necessary action.