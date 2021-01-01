Entertainment

Interstate speculative gang busted in UP’s Kanpur, Rs 2 crore cash recovered

January 1, 2021
2 Min Read

Kanpur: In Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, police busted an interstate speculative gang and arrested four of its members. The police also conducted raids in Raipurwa and Govind Nagar these days and recovered more than two crore. Also Read – Chitrakoot News: Incident in the district due to the murder of Congress leader and his nephew, station in-charge suspended

The Kanpur police busted a betting racket and arrested 4 people. More than 2 crore rupees and 1 kg hashish has been recovered. Also Read – Money Laundering Case: ED raids many locations of former UP minister Gayatri Prajapati

Additional Superintendent of Police (Southern) Deepak Bhukar said that on Wednesday, several police teams raided three different places and arrested four people and recovered cash worth more than Rs 2 crore from their possession. Also Read – UP: Congress leader and his nephew shot dead, people burnt accused’s house, police stationed in many police stations

Those arrested have been identified as Anil Gupta, Saurabh Arora, Vinay Mishra and Vicky Gupta.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Southern) Deepak Bhukar said that the police teams raided Anil Gupta’s house in Yashoda Nagar and recovered Rs 652000 from there. Apart from this, the police also raided Raipurwa and Govind Nagar and recovered more than two crores. He said that the police have registered the case and taken necessary action.

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.