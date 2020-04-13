Interstellar object ‘Oumuamua believed to be ‘lively asteroid’

Scientists think about cigar-shaped buyer to our solar machine is fragment of an even bigger body

The cigar-shaped interstellar buyer to our solar machine referred to as ‘Oumuamua might properly be the remnants of an even bigger body that was as soon as torn apart by way of its host celeb, in line with researchers.

The darkish, reddish object that hurtled into our solar machine in 2017 and was as soon as named after the Hawaiian phrase for messenger or scout has prolonged confused scientists.

Proceed finding out…

