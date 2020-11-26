Interview: Chidambaram said – BJP will bring back the era of autocracy and control in the country, the country will go back

P. Chidambaram Interview: The country’s former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said that BJP (BJP) will bring back the era of control and autocracy in the country. With this, the BJP will take the country back. Chidambaram also spoke openly on the issue of Indian Economy and Famers. Presenting a special conversation during an interview. Also Read – Who will be the next treasurer of Congress after Ahmed Bhai, discussion on these 4 names

Question: Where do you think the government is using the tax levied on petrochemical products? Is the government spending it in social welfare schemes?

Answer: This will be known only after looking at the draft of the budget estimate. It is difficult to answer the question without looking at the actual expenditure so far under the welfare schemes. In broad terms, it would be correct to say that the government is not receiving revenue. Spending in items such as defense and health is much higher than the initial estimate and that expenditure has been reduced. Yet there is a big difference between total revenue receipts and total expenditure. Therefore, the additional revenue earned by levying tax in the middle of the year will probably help to fill that gap and reduce the fiscal deficit.

Question: In the last six years, the Modi government has adopted the public welfare model of the UPA and it seems that on this path, it has won many elections. Is this right?

Answer: In the last six years, the BJP has won and lost elections. You have forgotten that in the last six years, the BJP has lost elections in Karnataka, Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Maharashtra. Apart from this, BJP has performed poorly in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It is true that the BJP has completely relied on welfare schemes and has been implemented like the UPA governments. I have no further evidence of ‘deep administrative reforms’.

Question: How much impact will the Kovid have on the economy? Are you seeing a recovery in the economy’s V-shape?

Answer: The effect will be much greater. According to the IMF and Oxford Economics, India will be one of the most affected economies. Recovery will also take a long time and will be slow. I don’t think V-shape recovery will happen.

Question: There is a lot of disturbance in the finances of the government, states are creating a ruckus about GST compensation What will happen next?

Answer: Both the central and state government’s financial system is in poor condition. The central government has not fulfilled the promise of giving tax revenue or GST (GST) share to the states. The future is quite bleak for the federal system.

Question: Farmers are angry at the controversial Agriculture Act. But do you think the Congress made it a political issue? How is this law against farmers? This seems like a good improvement.

Answer: We have exposed the shortcomings of the agricultural bills, I do not want to repeat them here. The important question is the minimum support price (MSP). How many farmers get MSP today and how many will get it in future? Farmers who were taking advantage of this, fear to lose it. The same farmers are at the forefront of the protest. The Congress, which formed the three pillars of the current food security system, had created a framework of MSP, Public Procurement and PDS. This is very important for the party. We have to fight for MSP and PDS.

Question: When it comes to economic reform, does this government believe in the status quo or is it a bold step government?

Answer: The BJP government does not believe in the status quo, it believes in taking the country backward. It is adopting policies that will take us back to the era of autocracy, license and control.

Question: Should RBI give bank license to corporates? Are you happy with the functioning of RBI?

Answer: No, it is not a good idea to allow corporates and business houses to open banks in the banking sector. I have already given my reasons. We support the analysis conducted by Dr. Raghuram Rajan and Dr. Viral Acharya. RBI has given a lot of autonomy to the government, which is a matter of serious concern.

INPUT: IANS