Interview ends for Govt Jobs in 23 states, 8 union territories from today

new Delhi: So far, interviews have been terminated for recruitment in government jobs in 23 states and eight union territories in the country. These interviews have been called off for Group B (non-gazetted) and Group-C posts. Now the selection process will be adopted on the basis of written examination. Union Minister Jitendra Singh said this on Saturday.

According to a statement by the Union Ministry of Personnel, Singh said that since 2016, the interview for Group-B (non-gazetted) and Group-C posts in the Central Government has been terminated. On the advice of PM Modi, the Department of Personnel and Training carried out a comprehensive exercise and completed the process of announcing the termination of the interview for recruitment in the Central Government within three months from January 1, 2016.

After convincing and repeatedly reminding the state governments of the Center, today, interviews are stopped in all eight Union Territories of India including Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and 23 out of 28 states of the country.

The minister said that on the occasion of Independence Day in 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the ramparts of Red Fort had suggested to end the interview and said that the selection in the job was based on the written examination.

He said that on the advice of the Prime Minister, the Department of Personnel and Training carried out a comprehensive exercise and completed the process of announcing the termination of interview for recruitment in the Central Government within three months from January 1, 2016.

He said that some states like Maharashtra and Gujarat were ready to implement this rule but some states were reluctant to abolish it and wanted to get interviews for jobs.

Singh expressed satisfaction that after much persuasion and repeated reminders to the State Governments, today, interviews are stopped in all eight Union Territories of India including Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and 23 out of 28 states of the country.