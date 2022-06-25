Interview with Giannis Antetokounmpo and his family: from illegal immigrants in Greece to NBA stars

The NBA star presented the film that tells the story of his life



When on June 27, 2013 the voice of David Stern, commissioner of the NBA, pronounced the surname at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn Antetokounmpo, a couple who were 7,700 kilometers from New York broke down in tears. from Greece, Charles y Veronica they hugged when they found out that their son Giannis had been chosen by Milwaukee Bucks and then both they, and the other three children with whom they lived, would stop being illegal immigrants in Europe and would travel to the United States.

The world knew then The Greek Freakwho in 2021 became champion of the most spectacular basketball league on the planet and was MVP of the 2019 and 2020 seasons. But his story did not begin in North America or Europe, but rather in Africa and it is so moving that Disney decided to make the movie and baptize it under the name of RISE, which is already available on the platform Disney+.

The film traces the life of Charles and Veronica, who left Nigeria in search of a better life in Greece and made the difficult decision to leave their baby Francis there in the care of his grandparents. In their new home, being illegal immigrants, they had four more children, Giannis, Thanasis, Kostas and Alex, who are currently professional basketball players and the first three have already become NBA champions. But, before being stars, These children used to walk the streets of Athens as street vendors and it was common to see them escape from the police when the agents arrived to confiscate their merchandise and try to deport them.

Disney released a biopic about the NBA star



“There’s a scene in the movie where we’re selling things on the street and basically the police show up, so we have to pack up and run. There you see how Thanasis grabs Alex. How they run and how my mom grabs me. I remember that happened a couple of times, you know, that we had to just run really fast from somewhere, ”Thanasis recalled at a press conference in which he participated. Infobae. His mother, Veronica, was moved when talking about that moment in which she took her children and fled in search of a refuge: “When I saw that scene I was moved and I cried. I remember we used to pray together. I think it’s really nice that this story is being told.”

Since they set foot in Greece, Charles and Veronica did everything possible to get a formal job that would allow them to apply for citizenship, but the bureaucracy and the political decision not to accept immigrants who arrived in the country illegally prevented them from achieving it. That’s why, any brush with the law or any information that aroused the attention of the authorities could send his family back to Nigeria.

Despite everything, the couple dedicated themselves to raising their children based on effort and respect, regardless of the growing racism that was seen on the streets and the lack of opportunities they had due to their condition. Spending their days in a small house that they rented with the few euros they got, they accustomed their little ones to live in a humble way, to sleep all in the same room, share a bed, go to school, study and go to church on Sundays.

Excited, Giannis recognized that he could never have achieved what his parents achieved: “When I saw the film it took me a week or two to realize everything. I went to find my mother and I said: ‘How come you never lost faith? That’s crazy.’ To be honest, I would have given up hope in less than two years in Greece. I would have said, ‘I’m out of here, enough’. But you continued to raise us, take us to school, and educate us to trust each other and help each other as a team at all times with lots of love.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo was crowned NBA champion with Milwaukee Bucks in 2021 and was chosen MVP of the finals (USA TODAY Sports)

The film shows the suffering that Charles and Veronica had to go through during all those years until Giannis met basketball, excelled in the Greek minor leagues and reached the NBA. In response to a query Infobae, the woman of just over 50 years did not hesitate to ensure that her family has a kind of “superpower”: “We believe in God, we are very disciplined and united as a family. We love each other”.

Regarding whether that stage of their lives marked them as professionals, Kostas, NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers, made an in-depth analysis: “Surely those moments have helped us overcome a lot of things that happen to us today. Although everyone has their career, there are always times when you are up and times when you are down. But that’s when you remember the hard times you’ve lived through and how you’ve managed to get out of those low moments… I think that helps with that”.

The screenwriter of the film, Arash Amel, explained that the film is about a family and that basketball is simply a tool they use to achieve glory. In this contextthe great protagonist is Charles Antetokounmpo, who managed to bring his family forward, but his early death in September 2017, when he was barely 54 years old, prevented him from seeing Giannis crowned twice as league MVP (2019 and 2020) and as champion in 2021 and MVP of the finals.

Precisely Giannis was happy with how Charles is personified in RISE: “I think all of us are very proud of what the film shows about our father, he is a very passionate and loving man, who loved his children and his family. He always pushed us to be the best version of ourselves, from teaching us to come to school early, to being polite with people. I think we’re proud of how the movie turned out and how it shows it.”

