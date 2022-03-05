Interview with the captain of the Russian rugby team: “We are against war and for peace”

Daria Lushina passing the ball in a match against the United States

Russian sport has not been immune to the invasion of Ukraine. With multiple sanctions and restrictions by the regulatory entities of each discipline, their presence in competitions becomes increasingly difficult. The rugby has not been the exception. After his visit to Spain for the European Championship, we spoke with Daria ‘Dasha’ Lushina, current captain of the Russian team that fell to their Spanish peers last weekend.

-Where are they now, and how are they? I understand that their trip from Spain to Russia was not easy and they have another game in two weeks.

-We just settled in Sochi. After a long journey, I am grateful that we arrived safely. Now we are waiting for a resolution for our match against the Netherlands. We are ready to play again!

-The war began while you were in Spain, prior to your duel against ‘Las Leonas’. What was the team’s reaction when they heard the news about Ukraine?

-Our team will not comment on this, but I will tell you one thing. We are against war. I would also like to send a big thank you to the Spanish team and the people of Spain for their hospitality.

At just 25 years old, Daria was recently chosen as the captain of her national team. Her experience with RC Khimki of Moscow and RC Kuban of Krasnodar, In addition to her 114 games with the Russian Sevens team, they made her one of the greatest references in her country.

-What is the current feeling inside Russia? Does it feel like it’s a different place?

-We don’t feel that much since we are athletes who are preparing for a match. Still, it is very painful to see what is happening.

-How hard is the pressure to lead your colleagues in times as convulsive as the ones we are experiencing??

-I must say that I am grateful to the team for entrusting me with the leadership of the group. We have a great relationship and I am very happy to push ourselves to good results.

Trained at Dolgoprudnensky Falcons and Slava Moscow, the versatile back, now focused on her fly-half position, has been through every step of Russian rugby from an early age. In fact, her debut in her Sevens team was in 2012, when she was just 16 years old. Her four gold medals at the European Championships and her participation in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics are just some of her achievements in her sports career.

What went through your head when the authorities informed them that they will not be able to use their flag or sing their anthem before games?

-Both things have been taken away from us for a long time… This won’t stop us in any way. We will continue playing for our country without a flag or anthem. We all know where we are from and what country we play for.

-A Spanish journalist posted on Twitter that you were threatened by the Russian Embassy in Spain. He mentioned that they decided to play their match even though they were ordered not to. This is so?

-That’s an absolute lie! No one threatened us or forbade us to do anything. We went to play rugby and it’s what we like to do. We enjoy the moment.

What Daria did not know is that, just a couple of hours after this interview, World Rugby would confirm the immediate suspension of Russia and Belarus from all international competition. In addition, the Russian Rugby Federation will lose its membership of this entity until further notice.

Russian women’s rugby team. Daria Lushina is located down in the fourth position

-Not many media have been interested in the situation of Russian athletes like you. Have you received any guidance or instruction from the Russian Rugby Federation on what to say or how to react to the international press?

-No one touches us or tells us how to behave. We are fully available to the media and open to speaking with the press.

-Have you heard anything about Ukrainian rugby players? As they are not currently involved in any relevant competition, we have not heard from them.

-No, we are not in contact with any Ukrainian rugby player.

-Can we close the interview with your message about the conflict? What do you want to see in the future?

-My team and I are against the war. We are for peace. We are very worried about this whole situation and we hope that everything ends in a good way.

Still waiting for a rethinking in the future from its base in Sochi (where the new High Performance Center of the Russian Rugby Federation is located), the situation of Daria and her teammates is a great unknown. For now, her participation in the European Championships and the Sevens World Series will be cut short.

