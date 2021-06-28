Interview with the vampire will change into a brand new tv sequence that confirms its arrival for 2022

Rumors a few new sequence of Interview with the Vampire have been at the air for a very long time and now it’s been the AMC itself, the American cable community, which has introduced that it has given the fairway mild to the sequence in response to the radical via Anne Rice. It’s scheduled to hit our monitors in 2022.

And it used to be rumored as a result of a yr in the past we discovered that the chain had taken over the rights to Vampire Diaries and The Witches of Mayfair to supply quite a lot of sequence. We remind you that Bryan Fuller (Hannibal) used to be operating in 2018 to conform Anne Rice’s paintings for Paramount. This time issues are other.

This new sequence of Interview with the Vampire may have Rolin Jones (Friday Evening Lighting) answerable for the script and may have 8 episodes. “The problem of adapting Anne Rice’s groundbreaking and immensely compelling paintings to tv is each intimidating and exhilarating.“says the observation.

“In 1973, a grieving mom and author abnormal started what would change into essentially the most very good vampire novel ever written (excuse Mr. Stoker). “Jones provides.”Nearly fifty years later we all know what is anticipated people. We all know what this e book and those who adopted imply to its enthusiasts..”

In the meantime, AMC will proceed to concentrate on creating widespread franchise sequence and flicks corresponding to The Strolling Useless, which now contains 3 motion pictures starring Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes, a Negan spin-off and a few particular episodes forward of the release of the general season of the zombie sequence.