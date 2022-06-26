Into the Breach is getting a big free content update and is coming to mobile via Netflix

The turn-based strategy game from the authors of FTL will add new mechs, weapons, enemies and more.

Into the Breach has been one of those games that has been able to win over fans of turn-based strategy: a fast rhythm and an artistic style pixel-art fantastic, have been some of the ingredients that the authors of FTL used to create a game that is as fun as it is addictive. The 2018 game will receive a huge free content updatealong with its arrival on iOS and Android devices.

It has been the study itself who has confirmed the details of this new update through its official website, which they have baptized as ‘Advanced Edition‘ and that will include, among others, the following novelties:

New robots and weapons : Five new robot squads and almost forty new weapons.

: Five new robot squads and almost forty new weapons. New challenges – More enemies, more bosses, and more mission objectives that add extra challenge and variety to any match.

– More enemies, more bosses, and more mission objectives that add extra challenge and variety to any match. New pilot skills– The expanded roster includes four new drivers and triples the number of skills any driver can earn through promotions.



This Advanced Edition of Subset Games’ turn-based strategy roguelike will add seven new languages, new soundtrack themes, and a new difficulty mode. But these are not the only novelties that the team had prepared for us, Into the Breach will come to mobile devices as part of the Netflix catalog, and exclusively for service subscribers.

Into the Breach: Advanced Edition will be available on PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS and Android devices via Netflix from next July 19, 2022and for fans of the physical format, Subset Games has confirmed a physical version for Nintendo Switch which will be released in October of this year. If you want to know more about the strategy game from the creators of FTL, remember that at 3DJuegos you have our Into the Breach analysis available.

