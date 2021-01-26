‘Into The Darkness,’ ‘Silent Forest’ Win Film Festival in Goa

Anders Refn’s WWII saga “Into the Darkness” (Denmark) and Ko Chen-Nien’s abuse drama “The Silent Forest” (Taiwan) received the main prizes on the 51st Worldwide Film Festival of India in Goa.

“Into The Darkness” received the Golden Peacock for greatest movie. The award carries a money prize of INR 4 million ($54,800). The Silver Peacock for greatest director went to Ko, for “The Silent Forest.” The award comes with a money prize of INR 1.5 million ($20,550).

Liu Tzu-Chuan received greatest actor, male, for “The Silent Forest,” whereas Zofia Stafiej received greatest actor, feminine, for her position in Piotr Domalewski’s comedy-drama “I By no means Cry” (Poland).

Kamin Kalev received the particular jury award for drama “February” (Bulgaria/France). Cassio Pereira dos Santos received greatest debut for trans coming-of-age movie “Valentina” (Brazil). Indian director Kripal Kalita was given a particular point out for for Assamese-language movie “Bridge.”

The Worldwide Council for Film, Tv and Audiovisual Communication UNESCO Gandhi Award, given to a movie that greatest displays Mahatma Gandhi’s beliefs of peace, tolerance and non-violence, was given to Ameen Nayfeh’s “200 Meters” (Palestine/Jordan/Qatar/Italy/Sweden). Emmy nominee Ramesh Sharma’s documentary “Ahimsa – Gandhi: The Energy of the Powerless” had its world premiere in the competition’s Panorama strand, which additionally featured Richard Attenborough’s “Gandhi.”

“We’re honored that the Worldwide Film Festival of India Goa has acknowledged “Ahimsa – Gandhi: The Energy of the Powerless” as probably the greatest movies made in the nation over the past yr,” Sharma stated. “The movie has a common attraction and pays tribute to the Mahatma’s braveness in taking over the may of the British empire and reveals how his teachings unfold world wide, inspiring the marginalized in addition to the liberty struggles of the oppressed. We’re delighted to be perpetuating his legacy by way of our movie.”

The competition, which ran Jan. 16-24, was operated in a hybrid model with a mixture of bodily and on-line occasions due to the continued coronavirus pandemic. For this version, it moved to January from its customary late November slot.

Thomas Vinterberg’s “One other Spherical” opened the competition, whereas Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s “Spouse of a Spy” closed it. The mid-fest movie was Sandeep Kumar’s “Mehrunisa,” an image questioning the entrenched patriarchy in the movie business.

Argentinian director Pablo Cesar chaired the jury that additionally included Prasanna Vithanage (Sri Lanka), Abu Bakr Shawky (Austria), Priyadarshan (India) and Rubaiyat Hossain (Bangladesh).

Veteran actor, director and producer Biswajit Chatterjee was offered with the Indian character of the yr award, whereas legendary cinematographer Vittorio Storaro was conferred the lifetime achievement award. The focus nation this yr was Bangladesh.

The competition paid homage to lately deceased Indian movie personalities Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, S.P. Balasubrahmanyam, Soumitra Chatterjee, Sushant Singh Rajput and Basu Chatterjee.