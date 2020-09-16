Into The “I-LAND”: A Review Of Episode 11 Highlights

I do know what you’re pondering. Huh? A single-week evaluation as an alternative of the same old bi-weekly ones? Effectively, we’re simply too pumped in regards to the looming finale (and my opinions are slowly getting longer and longer) so… right here we’re? Earlier than we welcome the beginning of a brand new boy group, right here’s a rundown of what occurred in week 11 of “I-LAND,” together with the same old suspects of performances and eliminations.

Warning: the drill. Main spoilers forward!

The curse of the quantity “5”

Sunoo, having positioned first within the second take a look at, is given the good thing about selecting somebody from staff “Flame On” to fill in Ta-ki‘s spot in staff “Chamber 5.” So he chooses Sunghoon, who additionally occurs to be the chief of staff “Flame On.” Ruh roh.

Sunghoon then involves the conclusion that he’s haunted by the quantity “5.” He’s in staff “Chamber 5,” has half “5” of the track, has “5” days left to apply, and is in “fifth” rank. Oh, and he was answerable for half “5” in “Flame On” too. That’s 5 5s, and the horror of the curse (or the strain of switching components in such a short while interval, you resolve) will get to Sunghoon, and he begins appearing surprisingly, beginning with screaming when seeing pork slices within the pantry, then randomly breaking into suits of laughter. The different boys discover his mini-breakdown each alarming and hilarious, providing him assist and reminders to “take his remedy.”

Mid-point evaluations

Son Sung Deuk arrives to watch their mid-point evaluations and finds the “Chamber 5” staff to be missing. He notes that it feels extra awkward than “refreshing” in locations, and the members don’t appear to be having enjoyable. It is a completely legitimate assertion which I too noticed. Perhaps it’s the track itself or possibly it’s the scenario, however when the boys had been dancing to “Adore U” within the earlier episode, you would simply see the boys exuding enjoyable and excessive vitality, which isn’t the case right here.

Alternatively, Son Sung Deuk is genuinely impressed by the efficiency of staff “Flame On.” Ok, after seeing how Sunghoon led the staff, alters his main fashion and creates an environment the place the members can provide concepts and solutions. The harmonious environment plus the staff members’ drive contributes to them actually digging in, and their efforts actually repay right here. Nonetheless, Son Sung Deuk does make an observation of Hanbin‘s comparatively low vitality output and calls him out for a few of his sloppy strikes.

Occasion time!

We out of the blue see the boys dancing round and having a blast. Apparently, they’re having a celebration. A cleansing celebration to be precise. They sit down, distribute the (cleansing) components, agree they can change components at any given time (LOL!), then get on with washing, vacuuming, airing bedding, and all-around cleansing basically.

After the cleansing session, they take pleasure in a spherical of pizza whereas enjoying the “Picture Recreation,” a recreation the place they select members in accordance with their pictures. For the trainee who modified essentially the most because the first assembly, a lot of the boys select Ok. For essentially the most enjoyable member, Heeseung is almost all’s alternative. (This then summons Jealous Jay, who’s adamant in eager to be extra enjoyable than Heeseung). And for the trainee they might introduce their sister to, Sunghoon pulls his oppa (older brother) card and fervently insists none of them are worthy.

Then, the highest three rankers (Sunoo, Heeseung, Jay) are summoned to their room the place they’re advised their advantages for putting within the high three is to have the ability to make cellphone calls. Sunoo, who’s allowed three cellphone calls, makes use of one to name ex-I-Lander Jaebeom, and the trainees are all excited to listen to a well-recognized voice once more. The remainder of the cellphone calls are made to their members of the family, and it’s lovable to listen to how each candy and savagely easy they’re with one another, as households normally are. Sunoo’s sister desires to listen to all about his time at I-LAND, particularly with reference to Jay and Sunghoon. Heeseung’s brother teases that Jay’s cuter than Heeseung, however cheers when Heeseung says he’s ranked greater. As for Jay’s mom — who proves the facility of genes — asks Jay if he’s been eradicated the second she solutions the decision. Then, she continues on about how he shouldn’t be too dissatisfied and tells him to not do something foolish out out of being traumatized, all earlier than Jay has an opportunity to elucidate his name.

Third take a look at: Idea take a look at (Refreshing vs. Explosive)

Shifting on to the precise take a look at, staff “Chamber 5” performs first, and every little thing goes properly, with not one pillow being harmed within the course of. The panel notes Sunoo’s pure match for the track and the way Sunghoon does properly with the nuances and expressions regardless of his shorter apply time. Heeseung, nevertheless, must work on making his expressions extra pure, whereas Jungwon — although he isn’t dangerous per se — doesn’t carry out to his ordinary requirements and appears to lack vitality and confidence.

Group “Flame On,” however, fully wows the panel, and we hear them exclaiming all through the efficiency. Doobu even provides them a standing ovation on the finish. Bang Si Hyuk showers them with reward, commenting that Ok and Ni-ki enormously impressed him and that he completely loved their stage. He additionally notes that Hanbin additionally stands out, however sadly, in a unfavourable manner. He reverts again to a few of his dangerous habits, which frustrates the panel.

After which there have been 9

This third take a look at is ranked solely on the panel’s scores alone. In first place with a large margin is Ok, with 92 factors. The panel feels that he’s the apparent alternative, having completed nice himself in addition to led his members properly. In second place is Ni-ki, with 87 factors. That is the primary time Ni-ki positioned inside the debut line, and this drastic rise in rating is a testomony to how he bloomed these previous two assessments.

Then comes Sunoo with 86 factors, Heeseung with 83 factors, and Sunghoon, persevering with with the “No. 5 curse,” staying at fifth rank with 81 factors. Jay is available in at sixth rank with 79, then Jake with 78, and Daniel with 77. The boy is shocked to lastly not be on the brink of elimination, however the panel thought that he did properly and appeared cool in his efficiency.

Lastly, we’re right down to the ultimate two left standing on the stage: Hanbin and Jungwon. It’s unhappy to see Jungwon standing there, as he’s all the time completed properly and acquired constructive suggestions within the earlier assessments. He could have been on a downward development these previous two weeks, however it will have been significantly painful if he had been to be despatched dwelling for performing beneath expectation in only one take a look at. Nonetheless, from how the panelists phrased their feedback, it might be deduced that the one being despatched dwelling can be Hanbin. And I used to be proper.

Hanbin has had a fairly uncommon trajectory on “I-LAND.” He had a reasonable quantity of display screen time in the course of the first half however by no means made it out of Floor. Then when push got here to shove, his followers secured him a spot within the closing 12, after which he spent a couple of weeks within the decrease ranks earlier than taking pictures as much as fourth place final week. Sadly, his rating takes a heavy hit this week, and he’s despatched dwelling. Regardless of so, he nonetheless has the brightest smile on his face whereas hugging everybody goodbye, and that is most likely what I like most about Hanbin. Amongst all the large and quirky personalities on “I-LAND,” Hanbin is among the mellower ones (no less than from what we see on display screen) and would have offered a superb steadiness within the closing debut staff. Sadly, his journey on “I-LAND” ends right here, however he guarantees his journey to debut will proceed. So all one of the best to you, Hanbin!

