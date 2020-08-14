Into The “I-LAND”: A Review Of What Happened In Episode 6 & The Special Episode

As we prepare to go into half two of “I-LAND,” we end off half one with twin performances of the unique track “I&credible,” six vote offs, loads of tears, in addition to a magical sighting courtesy of Seon.

Right here’s what went down in episode 6 (and the next particular episode):

Warning: Main spoilers forward. Like, critically! There are outcomes and every part!

International voting traits

Proper off the bat, the present reveals the continuing voting state of affairs. Followers from over 170 international locations participated within the voting, with essentially the most votes coming from (so as) Indonesia, Japan, the Philippines, the US, and South Korea.

As for particular person trainees, Sunoo obtained essentially the most votes from South Korea, Daniel from the US, Sunghoon from China, and Jake from Indonesia. Heeseung is essentially the most voted for trainee in India, whereas Ni-ki and Hanbin get all of the love from their respective beginning international locations Japan and Vietnam. Oddly, we don’t hear who will get essentially the most votes from Philippines, the nation with the third most voters.

These statistics monitor with Viki’s personal knowledge, which has Sunoo, Heeseung, Daniel, Jake, and Sunghoon because the trainees with essentially the most variety of followers (as of August 10).

Switcheroos and peek-a-boos

Throughout the mid-point examine for the fourth take a look at, Zico and efficiency director Doobu really feel that Jungwon lacks the charisma and efficiency depth to completely convey his half to life. (Jungwon had taken half 5, the half with a variety of solo choreography). This naturally impacts Jungwon, and whereas he initially meant to carry on to the half, he finally switches with Heeseung after a lot deliberation.

Jay attempting to consolation Jungwon.

EJ is going through somewhat disaster of his personal. His legs have been hurting from the extreme apply, however he is aware of he can’t afford to ease up. The suggestions EJ all the time hears is that he has a variety of potential (in reality, that’s precisely what the Producers and Administrators stated after seeing his entrance take a look at), however the feedback by no means advanced, which signifies his lack of evolution too. It’s truly fairly upsetting in a method, for what initially began out as encouraging phrases to finally flip into phrases that reduce the deepest.

Oh, and apparently Seon sees a ghost or one thing, which then spooks a few of the I-Landers, and we get a hilarious edit of the boys clinging to one another out of worry.

“I&credible” efficiency and scores

The Producers and Administrators (henceforth “panel”) agree that the I-Landers all carry out above expectations for this fourth and ultimate take a look at. Their particular person expertise usually improved, and the boys turned in a stable efficiency.

For this fourth take a look at, the I-Landers get to see everybody’s scores, and we see some shocking outcomes. Jungwon scores the very best, coming in at 83. The panel feels that his swap from half 5 to half 2 is a blessing in disguise for him, as he absolutely owns his half, and that it’s the finest out of all his performances to this point. Subsequent is Sunghoon with a 81, then Jay with a 76. Then comes Jake (75), Heeseung (70), EJ (66), Seon (65), Youngbin (65), Kyungmin (64), and Jaebeom (63).

Right here comes the shocking half. Ok and Geonu respectively rank 11th and 12th place, with 61 and 60 every. The panel is dissatisfied with Ok’s general efficiency, saying that each his falsettos and pure voice don’t undertaking effectively. Additionally they point out how he usually isn’t on the prime of his situation throughout efficiency days, which is regarding. (Ok mentions his sore throat previous to this take a look at). As for Geonu, the panels really feel he underperformed and that his facial expressions don’t mirror the track. And as a lot because it pains me to say so, I do agree with their analysis that Geonu hasn’t precisely been on an upward path. It’s disappointing that he scored the bottom, however I perceive it most likely comes from anticipating extra from him (and Ok).

The ultimate vote outs (of Half 1)

It’s the ultimate countdown vote out. Ba dum bum bum, ba dum bum bum bum. (Do youngsters lately even know this track?)

The I-Landers vote first to pick out three I-Landers to maneuver to Floor, and it’s a close to unanimous vote. Youngbin (11 votes), Kyungmin (11 votes), and Jaebeom (10) are voted out.

Then the panel votes from the remaining 9 I-Landers. Every of them choose their very own three vote outs, wanting again at their entire journey in “I-LAND” to this point earlier than making their choice. They stunning a lot agree on Seon and EJ for the primary two spots, saying that Seon hasn’t proven as a lot as his lengthy coaching interval would recommend and that EJ hasn’t capitalized on his potential. The third spot garners extra debate, with the panel pitching names equivalent to Geonu, Jake, and Sunghoon. Finally, the axe falls, and it falls on Geonu.

Cue a bucketload of crying from the surviving I-Landers. Truthfully, aside from Seon who begins crying the second his identify is known as, it’s the remaining I-Landers who’re doing a lot of the crying (I feel Heeseung was full-on bawling at one level). And we additionally get this wonderful little second from Jay:

Does Jay suppose he’s in a Ok-drama? (Once more, I child out of affection).

The Closing Six (a.ok.a somebody save the Grounders)

The six vote-outs make their option to Floor, and it’s the primary time making that journey for Seon and Geonu. The Grounders give the newbies heat hugs and welcomes, earlier than hilariously questioning whether or not they need to be that welcoming.

In his confessional, Seon states that he feels unwelcomed and omitted as there are many misunderstanding about him from the Floor aspect. That is fairly an fascinating piece of knowledge, as I don’t bear in mind any context for this in any respect, and he all the time appeared to be within the heart of issues again at I-Land. So when and the way did these misunderstandings come up? Oh to be a fly on the wall!

All 16 Grounders now have three days to redistribute their components for his or her “I&credible” efficiency, and some of them check out for half 1, which finally goes to Geonu after giving an all-out try-out.

The efficiency itself is, dare I say, extra dynamic than the I-Landers’. There’s a variety of shifting elements which amps up the curiosity issue, and I particularly loved how Geonu’s half leads from one part to a different. There’s lots of people on stage, and a few trainee’s components are actually actually brief, however they provide it their all, realizing that this actually is their final probability to make an impression on world voters.

In spite of everything is alleged and carried out and the present tells us to get voting, we be taught that Yoonwon has pulled out from the present to recuperate from the ache in his legs.

Special episode

The episode that aired on August 7 was a “particular episode,” which is definitely simply one other time period for clip present. The present invited Kwanghee, Apink’s Namjoo, and MOMOLAND’s JooE to host the episode, with efficiency director Doobu and vocal coach Kim Sung Eun rounding out the five-member panel.

Talking of Kim Sung Eun, it seems like she’s been with the trainees this entire time, so I’m curious why we’ve by no means seen her earlier than in any respect? Or any scenes of the trainees getting classes for that matter?

The clip present principally covers moments from every take a look at, earlier than spending a while re-introducing every of the 23 trainees. (So far as I do know, there is no such thing as a new footage). Doobu reminds everybody that Jungwon ranked first in each the primary and fourth take a look at, making him the hidden ace. Jungwon has a quieter persona than a few of the different trainees, so it looks like we frequently overlook him (calling again to Rain’s “How come I didn’t know you can dance so effectively?”), however his expertise speaks volumes. We additionally be taught that 4 of the boys sadly by no means made it out of Floor: Jaeho, Sungchul, Jimin, and Hanbin. Talking of missed boys, I sort of really feel unhealthy for Jimin. He barely obtained any airtime and truthfully, I can’t even put a face to the identify.

Hello Jimin! I want I’d gotten to know you extra!

The panel then offers us just a few spoilers as to what we are able to count on from half two of the present. Mainly, there can be extra performances (yay!), world followers will play an even bigger position, and… BTS.

Half two, right here we come!

Are your favorites secure? And out of the six vote offs, who’re you essentially the most bummed about? Tell us within the feedback under!

