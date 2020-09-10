Into The “I-LAND”: A Review Of What Happened In Episodes 9 & 10

In these previous two weeks of “I-LAND,” we see loads of performances, private development, outings, and a go to from the efficiency group of SEVENTEEN. There’s tears, there’s laughter, there’s frustration, and there’s camaraderie. You recognize, the standard. Oh, and we are saying goodbye to a different I-Lander too.

Learn on for a extra detailed dive into what occurred throughout episodes 9 and 10:

Warning: Main spoilers forward! Like severely! Additionally, lengthy article too. Run when you nonetheless can. (Please don’t run).

Pikachu, I select you!

The trainee who positioned first within the first check, Heeseung, gained himself the good thing about selecting the track he desires in addition to his members. Which implies he alone decides everybody’s destiny. No stress.

Heeseung picks the track “Flicker” in addition to teammates Sunghoon, Jake, Jungwon, and Ok. Principally, everybody with a badge. These decisions additionally summon the return of “resentful Jay,” who unluckily even loses at rock, paper, scissors and causes his group to be banished to the second-floor follow studio, a.ok.a the much less cool one.

Workforce “Dive Into You”

Jay channels his resentment right into a ardour to be the very best chief ever. And it’s actually spectacular how he analyzes what the strengths of his members (Daniel, Ta-ki, Ni-ki, Sunoo, and Hanbin) are and assigns them components that may highlight these strengths. He even pays particular consideration to the lyrics and makes positive everybody understands the track to allow them to deliver the suitable feelings. And when the panel finds them missing in energy in the course of the mid-point evaluations, Jay turns right into a drill sergeant and has the children doing push ups and planks. Even the panel members are impressed with Jay’s resoluteness and dedication.

Workforce “Flicker”

Whereas group “Flicker” is technically alleged to be the “sturdy” group, their teamwork doesn’t appear to be as sturdy. The youthful members discover Ok to be daunting as he’s fairly simple and even slightly cussed at occasions. They discover it laborious to speak their concepts or provoke discussions and are very aware about his emotions.

Discovering the underlying rigidity to be an excessive amount of and affecting how they follow, the youthful members search Ok out and inform him how they really feel. Ok is shocked upon listening to their ideas, leaves the room, and goes off to be by himself. When the opposite 4 discover him once more, he tearfully apologizes and tells them he actually likes them, which makes the opposite children tear up too.

Whereas tears have been shed within the course of, it’s good that they have been in a position to voice out their issues as a substitute of holding it in, letting it fester, and probably doing extra injury in the long term. Ok doubtless simply doesn’t notice how he comes throughout, and the opposite children are all on the meeker facet, so he simply took on a extra dominant persona. However he, like a lot of the different boys in I-LAND, are actually simply big-hearted children who’re combating laborious for his or her goals.

Doobu — A title match for a dish, a person, and… a pet

The high three rankers from the primary check — Heeseung, Jungwon, and Sunghoon — are given a day without work to take pleasure in themselves exterior. Sure, exterior in the actual world the place issues aren’t ranked and also you aren’t evaluated on all the things you do. Oh wait. That describes the actual world too. *Spirals into existential disaster*

As I used to be saying, the three boys get a time out, and they journey in type in a limousine superstar van. Their first cease is a pet cafe, the place Jungwon delightfully discovers one of many puppies’ title is “Doobu” — the identical title as one of many Administrators on the panel — and so they have some cheeky enjoyable with the title. (“Doobu” can also be the Korean pronunciation for tofu).

Then, they go to a digital actuality expertise middle, the place Sunghoon actually collapses in concern of no matter it’s he’s seeing, whereas Jungwoon and Heeseung chortle at his hardly ever seen flustered facet.

The two change their tunes once they hit the skating rink and see Sunghoon unleash his “Ice Skating Prince” persona. I’m positive we’re all identical to Jungwoon and Heeseung, mesmerized by all that magnificence on ice.

Lastly, the boys head to a clothes retailer, the place they thoughtfully select clothes gadgets for all of the members caught within the four-sided-container referred to as I-LAND.

Second check performances

For the second check, group “Flicker” performs first, and wow, they appear good and smooth of their maroon fits. Every little thing seems polished and easy, and it’s fairly an fulfilling track too. Everybody will get praised for his or her performances and the panel additionally mentions how Jake (who’s ranked seventh) completely held his personal among the many different 4 (who’re ranked first to fourth). Additionally they (once more) spotlight how Jungwon at all times manages to catch the nuances of the track he’s performing and are even slightly shocked at how somebody so younger (he’s solely 17) might be so captivatingly alluring.

Workforce “Dive Into You” equally turns in a fairly scorching efficiency. Their efficiency is in a totally totally different type, leaning extra in the direction of “avenue” or “hip hop,” that includes quite a lot of neon graffiti. Nonetheless, the feedback from the panel are extra of a blended bag. Bang Si Hyuk is fearful about Daniel and Ta-ki, who he feels threw the group’s stability off. Additionally they notice that Sunoo’s expression didn’t match the others.

On the constructive facet, Jay does an ideal job centering the group, being a steady pressure with out drawing an excessive amount of consideration to himself. Ni-ki too is praised for his breakthrough efficiency.

The panelists then announce their first place winner, who would get pleasure from having his votes in the course of the last 24 hours doubled. This can be a enormous profit, and it goes to… Jake!

We’re most likely all slightly surprised by this consequence, however we will’t deny that Jake actually has been enhancing quite a bit over the course of the present, which is the explanation the panelists select him.

Midpoint rankings

We then see the midpoint rankings, which is principally the one we see on the finish of episode eight. In order, they’re Sunoo, Heeseung, Sunghoon, Ta-ki (that’s all of the members of group “Pretend Love,” by the best way), Jake, Jungwon, and Daniel. In eighth place and onwards (and falling out of the debut line), now we have Hanbin, Ok, Ni-ki, and Jay.

Jay is shocked together with his rating, which then causes him to get all sentimental, and he even writes goodbye letters to everybody. Nonetheless, the spotlight right here isn’t “emotional Jay” or how the boys ignored his needs and browse the goodbye letter instantly. The actual story right here is how puffy Jay’s hand is after getting bitten by a mosquito. Severely, that hand is SWOLLEN! I’m see-sawing between feeling sorry for him and being horrified at how terrifying the mosquitoes are in I-LAND!

Say the title, SEVENTEEN

Previous to beginning the third check, the I-Landers are first given a mini mission, delivered by none apart from the efficiency unit of SEVENTEEN, particularly Hoshi, Jun, The8, and Dino.

The mini mission is for the trainees to carry out two of SEVENTEEN’s songs: the recent and bubbly “Adore U” and the charisma-exploding “Hit”. The groups have already been determined for them, with Heeseung, Ok, Jay, Hanbin, and Ni-ki (i.e. the charismatic performers) tackling “Hit,” and the remaining doing “Adore U.” Since that is solely a mini mission with out precise heavy stakes, it might have been good if the trainees might have tried the extra sudden track selection, permitting us to see extra of a variety from them. Simply think about Ok doing “Adore U,” or Sunoo doing “Hit”. That might’ve been enjoyable to observe, no?

The 4 SEVENTEEN members arrive at I-LAND to observe over the mini mission themselves. They’re their standard energetic, supportive selves, giving them hugs, pats on the backs, and going “oooh,” “woah,” “saaaa” throughout their performances. (Sure, that final one is Hoshi). SEVENTEEN applauds group “Hit” for doing effectively on the troublesome choreography, particularly since they’ve solely had a couple of hours to be taught it.

Additionally they have quite a lot of enjoyable with group “Adore U,” and the group members themselves seem like actually having enjoyable with the choreography, which makes it enjoyable to observe too. Hyung-collector Ta-ki collects the hearts of the SEVENTEEN hyungs (older brothers) together with his adorableness. Jun and Hoshi then dance alongside a few of the trainees earlier than saying their choose for the winner of the mini mission, Sunoo, whom they discovered essentially the most pure all through.

We lastly get to go exterior… to the yard!

Earlier than the boys totally dive into the third check, the mysterious overhead voice tells them they get to go exterior, with the “exterior” being actually proper exterior. A display screen tasks onto the wall of their constructing, and the boys see video messages and questions from their followers from all around the globe. It’s fairly heart-warming seeing this outpouring of affection and assist from these strangers, and the boys develop into teary-eyed quickly sufficient.

Then, when speaking about “unforgettable incidents,” the boys point out Jay’s tendency to sleep together with his eyes open. The present then airs a clip of this, which undoubtedly provides to Jay’s Large Field of Embarrassing Moments. And since the present loves Jay, they then air extra clips from his Large Field of Embarrassing Moments, and the trainees are all rolling round in laughter.

A fan additionally asks Ok to point out them his killer smile. Ok then asks Jake what a killer smile is, to which Jake replies, “Isn’t it the best way you smile while you kill?” Which then provides us this:

After listening to totally different however legitimate requests from followers to varied trainees — present your aegyo, present your Michael Jackson strikes, and so on. — we then hear a fan ask, “I need to know the way to marry Sunghoon.” Cue Sunghoon’s hilariously befuddled expression:

After their little journey exterior, the boys then return again to their rooms to discover a certain guide of letters from followers. It’s actually candy how the present did all this for them, giving them a a lot wanted morale increase throughout this in any other case tiring course of.

Third check: Refreshing vs. Explosive

The two songs, in the identical vein of “refreshing” vs. “explosive” ideas, are “Chamber 5 (Dream of Desires)” and “Flame On” respectively. Sunoo, having gained the mini mission, will get to decide on his track in addition to his group members, who’re Jake, Jungwoo, Heeseung, and Ta-ki. Whereas it’s odd to seek out Heeseung on this facet of the ideas, he himself really prefers it as he hopes to point out a distinct facet to viewers. We see the 5 members tapping into their cutesy sides and blinding us with smile after (awkward) smile.

Workforce “Flame On,” alternatively, consists of Daniel, Hanbin, Sunghoon, Ni-ki, Ok, and Jay. Whereas the members advocate Ok to be the chief, he nominates Sunghoon as a substitute. In his confessional, Sunghoon mentions a change in Ok in spite of everything that occurred throughout “Flicker” and the way he now pays extra consideration to different folks’s emotions and the way he could come throughout. Jay, nonetheless in his “I’m about to get eradicated” spiral, provides to overlap his half with Daniel, so the group wouldn’t need to reshuffle when he leaves.

After which there have been 10 (a.ok.a did that simply occur?)

Earlier than the performances for the third check can happen, we nonetheless have slightly pesky elimination to get to. And let’s simply say, the outcomes are… sudden.

Sunoo and Heeseung rank first and second respectively, no surprises there. Third rating, nevertheless, goes to Jay! That’s proper, Mr. I’ve-written-everyone-goodbye-letters-Jay. Seeing him within the final place most likely drove his followers into voting overdrive, and the panelists are glad he survived, as am I frankly. This boy alone is filling a piece of the airtime together with his unfiltered feelings, and the present wouldn’t be the identical with out him.

One other trainee who shoots up in rating is Hanbin, who goes from eighth to fourth rank. Then now we have Sunghoon, who falls a couple of spots, then Ok, then Jake in seventh place. Jake often ranks increased (fifth in the course of the midpoint), so it’s shocking he solely manages to get seventh place, particularly together with his double-votes profit in play. (In accordance with the mysterious overhead voice, he moved up a spot due to the profit). Jungwon is available in eighth, then Ni-ki, which leaves the 2 maknaes (youngest), Daniel and Ta-ki. Bang Si Hyuk has some encouraging phrases for them, reminding them they’re nonetheless very younger and will take the experiences they discovered in I-LAND to push ahead, moderately than let it beat them down.

Lastly, the mysterious overhead voice makes the ultimate announcement, and the trainee being despatched house is… Ta-ki.

His hyungs are all visibly heartbroken to listen to of this, particularly the Japanese members Ok and Ni-ki. Ta-ki’s expertise is probably not essentially the most polished amongst the “I-LAND” trainees, and he can positively use extra time to hone them. He’s an cute bean, is clearly effectively appreciated, and is sort of in style amongst worldwide voters. However laborious decisions need to be made, so let’s say good bye and good luck to the hyung-collecter, Ta-ki. (That sound you hear is hyung hearts breaking internationally).

And now, with Ta-ki eradicated, group “Chamber 5” is down a member. Which implies somebody from group “Flame On” should swap over and relearn all of the choreography! Dum dum dummmmm.

Have the I-LAND deities heard us?

In my final assessment, I talked slightly about the way it appeared like “I-LAND” was placing an excessive amount of give attention to the efficiency facet and never sufficient on the vocals facet. Even the panel itself was crammed with performance-focused administrators, with no vocals-focused director in sight. And it appeared like a lot of you within the feedback agreed with this. Nonetheless, the very following week (in episode 9), we see the looks of vocal coach Kim Sung Eun, who pays a go to to group “Flicker.” And by the seems of it, it is a common factor. She’s additionally one of many panel members within the particular episode (the one with Kwanghee et al. as hosts), and even then she appeared very conversant in the trainees. So we will most likely conclude that they do have some vocal coaching main as much as their performances, however the query now could be, why have we by no means seen it earlier than? Definitely it might probably’t be that boring, proper?

Are you extra okay or extra devastated that Ta-ki was despatched residence? And the way are you feeling in regards to the present High 7? Tell us within the feedback under!

